I Totally Voted For This: Murder Rates Decline Under Trump

President Trump’s return to the White House is already paying off for public safety. Big time. According to new crime data, the U.S. murder rate has dropped more than 20% so far this year, a dramatic reversal from the lawless chaos that flourished under Biden’s soft-on-crime regime.

Advertisement

“Since President Trump took office, murder rates have plummeted across the entire United States,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Daily Signal. “American families were promised their communities would be safer, and President Trump swiftly delivered by vocally being tough on crime, unequivocally backing law enforcement, and standing firm on violent criminals being held to the fullest extent of the law.”

And we've got the receipts.

Crime analyst Jeff Asher, who reviewed homicide trends in the country’s most dangerous cities, confirmed the decline.

According to Asher, as of early May, murders are down 31.6% in Baltimore, 34.5% in St. Louis, 36.8% in Cleveland, 63% in Denver, 30.6% in New Orleans, 26.8% in New York, and 23.7% in Chicago. Yes, even Chicago.

ICYMI: Hegseth Orders Navy to Strip Name of Predator Harvey Milk From Navy Ship

In Philadelphia, the story is just as striking. Only 88 homicides had been recorded as of May 22—a dramatic drop from the 201 murders by the same date in 2021. According to the city’s own crime dashboard, that’s the lowest number year-to-date in over a decade, tied only with 2014 and 2015—with 2014 being the lowest national murder rate recorded.

Advertisement

“If this decline continues through the fall, then we should seriously start having a discussion about the probability of a record-breaking year,” Asher explained. “Until then, it’s sufficient to be aware of and measuring the possibility of a new record low.”

After four years of Democrat-backed anarchy, the Trump effect is unmistakable—and the numbers don’t lie. Now, the obvious question to ask here is: How did this happen?

It all makes sense when you think about it.

On day one, President Trump wasted no time reminding the country that law and order were back on the agenda. His first executive action, “Restoring the Death Penalty and Protecting Public Safety,” made it crystal clear that justice will no longer be optional.

Trump’s order didn’t just reaffirm the constitutionality and long-standing tradition of the death penalty—it put violent criminals on notice. He made it clear that when a jury delivers a lawful death sentence, his administration will carry it out.

But Trump didn’t stop there. On March 27, he took aim at the disaster that is Washington, D.C., signing an executive order to beef up the city’s crumbling law enforcement presence and keep violent offenders where they belong—off the streets. That move was followed by another powerful order on April 28, directing state and local police to go on offense, giving them full backing to hunt down criminals and restore safety to their communities.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump continues to follow through on a promise the left would rather he forget: getting criminal illegal aliens and gang members out of the country. He’s not just talking about it—he’s doing it. Unlike the previous administration, which coddled lawbreakers and tied law enforcement’s hands, Trump is putting the safety of American citizens first. And after years of chaos, that’s exactly what the country needs.

This is what we voted for in November.

Trump’s return has brought safety back to our streets—murder rates are plummeting! Help us keep reporting these hard-hitting truths by joining PJ Media VIP. And don’t forget to use code FIGHT for 60% off. Now more than ever, support fearless journalism. Sign up today!