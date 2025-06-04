Meet the Serial Child Sex-Offender Arrested by ICE in a Blue-State 500-Illegals Sting

Massachusetts Democrats have been desperately trying to protect illegal alien criminals from federal authorities, disrupting arrests, assaulting officers, and ordering local law enforcement to refuse cooperation. Despite all these obstacles, ICE is doing its job well — and one arrestee is a serial child sex criminal.

The Trump White House proudly announced this week that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal law enforcement partners have arrested 1,500 illegal aliens so far in Massachusetts. One of the dangerous criminals arrested is a child rapist and child pornography dealer charged with multiple severe crimes. The White House highlighted him as a sample of the sort of vicious thugs being arrested by ICE.

Discussing “Operation Patriot,” the White House detailed that one arrested illegal is charged with aggravated rape of a child by force. Not only that, he’s also accused of possession of child pornography and the further dissemination of obscene material. He had been arrested previously for kidnapping, battery, and assault, but for some reason was still apparently free in Massachusetts — until ICE showed up.

These are the kind of thugs that Democrats in Massachusetts — which enforces sanctuary policies, though it is not officially a “sanctuary state” — are proud of protecting from law enforcement. Democrats truly are the party of death, crime, and child sexual exploitation. No wonder hundreds of thousands of children disappeared under the Biden administration, many of them through sex trafficking.

ICE continues to arrest criminal illegal aliens in other states, too, including South Carolina, where the Department of Homeland Security announced ICE had recently arrested a whopping 72 criminals at one party in a nightclub run by the cartel. The officers also seized firearms and narcotics. Out of all the states where ICE is operating, however, Massachusetts has been particularly in the headlines recently as activists and politicians lawlessly thwart arrests.

Border czar Tom Homan had warned Massachusetts Democrats trying to shield illegal alien criminals from authorities, “I’m coming to Boston, and I’m bringing hell with me.” He increased ICE resources in the lefty sanctuary state, and they have been rounding up illegal alien criminals. As I wrote yesterday:

Gov. Maura Healey and especially Boston Mayor Michelle Wu have refused to cooperate with ICE over enforcing immigration law. Crowds in Massachusetts have disrupted ICE arrests, including the arrest of a dangerous murderer, and a councilwoman was just exposed for evidently assaulting federal officers in order to stop an arrest. 

Massachusetts needs to lose all federal aid until it stops protecting dangerous criminals who victimize American citizens from the consequences of their crimes. There is no reason our taxpayer dollars should fund lawless politicians and their activist minions so bent on undermining the rule of law.

