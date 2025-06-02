Activists Thwart ICE Arrest in Massachusetts

On Thursday, ICE agents in the Boston area moved in to arrest an illegal alien in Somerville. The suspect in question was not accused of jaywalking, unpaid parking tickets, littering, or income tax evasion. In this case, ICE agents were attempting to apprehend a man suspected of committing murder. According to Fox News, the arrest was part of a larger operation to arrest illegal immigrants involved in activities such as fentanyl trafficking and sexual assault of minors.

One would think that no matter any given stance on immigration, people would be relieved to know that drug traffickers, sexual predators, and other assorted criminals were being removed from their locale.

One would think.

However, in the realm of 21st-century activism, the standard M.O. is to feel first, act second, and think later. The Post Millennial noted that in the case of the Somerville arrest, the agents were unable to take the man into custody, thanks to local activists. A crowd of them surrounded the ICE vehicle, blowing the agents' cover. One of the activists later bragged about their efforts, claiming that the agents were trying to kidnap kids from an area school. Well, the suspect was close to a school at the time, and it should stand to reason that most, if not all, parents of children who attend the school would be at least relieved that someone suspected of murder had been removed from the area.

ICE Boston told us this happened in the sanctuary city of Somerville on Thursday. The murderer was close to a school. An activist later posted a video, boasting that they got ICE to leave the area, and that they were “trying to kidnap kids from school”.



They shielded a killer. https://t.co/KM835bRjvl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 31, 2025

The Post Millennial added:

ICE agents have encountered increasing resistance from sanctuary jurisdictions and activist groups. In a separate incident on Thursday, an activist reportedly attempted to interfere with the arrest of a handcuffed illegal immigrant by grabbing onto the individual to stop the apprehension.

And yes, Somerville is a self-declared sanctuary city.

Patricia Hyde, who is the head of ICE in Boston, told Fox that the lack of cooperation is getting worse and that the kind of behavior noted in the two incidents above will put law enforcement's lives in danger. Hyde is correct, and it will also endanger the children, women, and even men who live in Somerville and cities like it.

Most people whose hands are not at 10 and 2 and their heads firmly at 6:30 understand that human traffickers, drug dealers, child abusers, and murderers should be taken off the streets. As the old saying goes, "Facts don't care about your feelings." However, in this case, feelings don't care about your facts. The activists in these cases have had the anti-Trump, anti-conservative message pounded so firmly into their brains that every illegal alien is just here for a better life and a chance at the American Dream, never mind that the activists themselves likely reject the American Dream on spec. They stuck it to DJT and his supporters again. Even if people in Aurora, Colorado, were too scared to come out of their apartments. Even if fentanyl is turning people into zombatic lepers. Even if people are being raped and murdered, and even if, as The Federalist reports, "The Biden administration 'ignored or dismissed' more than 65,000 reports related to migrant children — including more than 7,300 reports of human trafficking, according to details of a Department of Health and Human Services summary released by Sen. Chuck Grassley."

ORR is digging through nearly 65,000 reports of concern about unaccompanied alien children — most ignored, many dismissed — each one a missed chance to protect a child. This isn’t just paperwork. This is a systemic failure of the Biden administration. It is children's lives put… — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) April 22, 2025

This isn't even a propaganda matter of believing in the sad necessity of a few innocent lives being sacrificed on the road to utopia. These people are so wrapped up in themselves that any act, no matter how destructive it may prove to be, is justified so long as it is in opposition to the current administration. The irony of this is that if you polled illegal immigrants who are not involved in overt criminal activity, I wonder how many would say they came to the U.S. to escape crime, human trafficking, the drug trade, and gang violence? And yet, their greatest "supporters" seem to want to offer them (and the rest of us) crime, human trafficking, the drug trade, and gang violence.

Go figure.

