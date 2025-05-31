Boston: ICE Busy Arresting Killers, Rapists

Border czar Tom Homan warned Massachusetts Democrats trying to shield illegal alien criminals from authorities, “I’m coming to Boston, and I’m bringing hell with me.” And he and ICE have been as good as his word.

Advertisement

On Friday, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin shared footage and details from several ICE raids in the Boston area, depicting the arrests of an accused killer, a trafficker, child rapists and more. One of the arrestees was a previously deported child rapist who was found living right next to a playground, where presumably he had easy access to more potential victims. These are the sick, dangerous individuals Democrats are so desperate to protect from immigration authorities.

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE while the Fox News crew was with them were another alleged child sex predator and an alien on the most wanted list of his native El Salvador and with an Interpol Red Notice warrant out on him for aggravated homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and robbery. ICE arrested a fentanyl trafficker and two illegal alien rapists — including one guilty of aggravated child rape — as well.

EXCLUSIVE: We joined one of more than a dozen ICE teams deployed in the Greater Boston area yesterday, where we witnessed the arrests of a previously deported child rapist living next to a playground, a Salvadoran alien on El Salvador’s most wanted list w/ an Interpol Red Notice… pic.twitter.com/eLHtBWMFS2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2025

Advertisement

The operations in Boston have been rendered more difficult by Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu’s determination to prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, as Boston is a sanctuary city. But ICE under Trump's and Homan’s direction has increased resources to Boston specifically and Massachusetts more generally, refusing to let Wu win the struggle.

The above-mentioned arrestees, Melugin explained, were caught all “in a matter of hours, all of whom had been roaming freely on Massachusetts streets prior to ICE arrest, and several of whom had been released from local custody with no notice to ICE.” How many citizens have they victimized thanks to Democrat sanctuary policies?

Related: Biden Didn’t Investigate 65K Endangered Migrant Children Reports

From Melugin:

ICE Boston tells us local anti-ICE activists have been interfering with their operations daily. Yesterday alone, in East Boston, ICE said one of their teams arrested a criminal alien and put him in cuffs, when a group of activists grabbed him and tried to pull him into their car. Separately, in another incident yesterday, ICE was surveilling an alien murderer’s home when a crowd surrounded them and blew their cover, forcing them to pull off of the target.

Advertisement

Melugin asked ICE Boston Chief Patricia Hyde if she had something to say to leftist politicians who likewise want to endanger ICE agents and protect criminal illegals. Hyde replied, “We’re not going away, it might take us longer, it might be harder, but we’re not going away, we’re here, we know what the American people voted for, we understand that we work for the American people, and we’re going to be here until we send everyone home.”

Finally, government employees who want to put the American people first! This is exactly what we voted for.

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on the Trump administration. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!