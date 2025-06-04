This $20 Million Study Told Democrats What Everyone Else Already Knew

Democrats are desperately trying to understand why young men are abandoning them in droves. Their “Speaking with American Men” (SAM) project, launched in a panic after getting crushed with young male voters in 2024, was supposed to crack the code on why the left keeps losing this key demographic. They’re spending $20 million to crack the code.

Politico got their hands on the early findings, and I tell you, I could have told them everything at half the price.

According to Politico, some participants described Democrats as “cautious,” while Republicans were seen as “confident.” Translation: Young men don’t want lectures about pronouns and climate justice—they want leaders who act like adults and aren’t afraid to take a stand. And right now, that’s coming from the GOP.

“Democrats are seen as weak, whereas Republicans are seen as strong,” Ilyse Hogue, a radical feminist and former head of NARAL Pro-Choice America who co-founded the Speaking with American Men project, said. “Young men also spoke of being invisible to the Democratic coalition, and so you’ve got this weak problem and then you’ve got this ‘I don’t think they care about me’ problem, and I think the combination is kind of a killer.”

I’m sure being the party that doesn’t know the difference between men and women isn’t helping them either.

Hogue added, “The research reaffirms what young men already think, that Democrats don’t want to invest in you.” She’s right, for once. The left has spent years demonizing masculinity, undermining fathers, and pushing boys out of the cultural mainstream. Now they’re shocked that young men aren’t lining up to vote Democrat? They needed to do research to figure this out? We’ve been saying this for years.

The focus groups found that young men feel they are in crisis: stressed, ashamed and confused over what it means to be a man in 2025. They vented about conflicting cultural messages of masculinity that put them in a “no-win situation around the meaning of ‘a man,’” according to the SAM project memo. They described how the Covid pandemic left them isolated and socially disconnected. They also said they now feel overwhelmed by economic anxiety, making “traditional milestones,” like buying a home or saving for kids’ college, “feel impossible,” an analysis of the research said. “The degree to which those economic concerns are also impacting how they think about themselves and quote-unquote success of being a man, and living up to their own expectations or the expectations of their family or society,” Della Volpe said. “There’s another layer of economic anxiety that I don’t think I fully saw until now.”

The numbers don’t lie—young men are ditching the Democrats in record numbers, and no amount of spin can hide it. Only 27% of young men have a positive view of the Democrat Party, while 43% prefer Republicans. Even among their own poll sample, Democrats were outnumbered by independents and nearly matched by Republicans.

Catalist, a Democrat-aligned data firm, confirmed just how bad things got in 2024. Kamala Harris pulled in only 42% of the male vote—the worst showing by a Democrat in recent memory—and her numbers with young men were even worse. Just 46% of men aged 18 to 29 backed her, and the drop-off hit hardest among Latino and black men.

Democrat pollster John Della Volpe is also sounding the alarm. According to him, this isn’t a lost generation yet, but Democrats are “losing it” fast.

Maybe next time, Democrats will save themselves the $20 million and just listen to the people they’ve spent the last decade mocking. Young men are walking away because the party treats them like a problem to be managed instead of a group worth understanding. Turns out, demonizing masculinity, glorifying drag queens, and pushing gender lunacy while real issues like jobs, cost of living, and basic identity go ignored isn’t a winning strategy. Who knew?

