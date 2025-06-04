Scott Jennings Humiliates Lefty Journo Who Blamed ‘Both Sides’ for Political Violence

Scott Jennings walked into "The Tara Palmeri Show" and lit the left’s favorite talking point on fire. The moment Palmeri trotted out the worn-out “both sides are guilty of political violence” excuse, Jennings pounced — turning her weak deflection into a public unraveling she clearly didn’t see coming. And it was brutal.

Advertisement

“The left has a problem with violence,” Jennings stated bluntly. “It is in its heart right now.”

Palmeri immediately interrupted, scrambling to blur the lines. “I don’t think… it is only the left. I mean, you have literally seen people on both sides committing violence.”

She launched into standard both-sidesism: “I think it is the extremes on both sides of the party, and that is what’s happening. They’re the loudest voices… and they’re the ones who tend to be the most violent.”

ICYMI: Hakeem Jeffries Threatens ICE Agents, Compares Them to Nazis

But Jennings didn’t let her off the hook. He went straight for the cultural rot enabling this violence: “Why do late-night comedians go on TV and encourage or coddle or give lip service to this vandalism, of what went on with Tesla dealerships? Why are there so many prominent people who are like, ‘Well, I totally get why—’”

Palmeri, apparently desperate to minimize the damage, cut in with, “People didn’t get hurt, at least.”

That didn’t fly. Jennings responded with precision: “It’s more than that. They firebomb these things. It’s obviously a problem.”

Still trying to muddy the waters, Palmeri insisted, “It’s dangerous, but it’s happening on both sides. It’s not just one.”

That’s when Jennings landed the knockout: “What person on the right is committing violence today?”

Advertisement

Palmeri paused, then offered a stunningly weak excuse: “Well, first of all, when you’re in power, you don’t tend to be the ones that are doing that.”

“Can you think of anyone?” Jennings pressed.

You probably figured that Palmeri would play the January 6 card… and if you thought so, you were right. “After they lost the election in 2020, there was a mob, and a person died,” she said. “It was a riot at the Capitol.”

She conveniently forgot that the only person who died on January 6 was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by Capitol Police. Nonetheless, the subject of the discussion was current political violence — which is clearly being perpetuated by just one side, the political left — and the best example she could come up with for right-wing violence was from five years ago, where the only person who died was on the right.

Jennings, unfazed, acknowledged it without flinching. “It was a terrible day, and it should not have happened.” Then, the dagger: “Let me just check my calendar. And it was five and a half years ago.”

Palmeri, now grasping, brought up the October 2022 break-in at Nancy Pelosi’s home: “Can we also talk about the fact that someone broke into Nancy Pelosi’s house and violently beat up her husband?”

It’s even more absurd that she went there, because, as we reported on multiple times here at PJ Media, David DePape, the man who broke into the Pelosi home, was no MAGA Republican. He was a deranged leftist.

Advertisement

DEMS: "It's not just the left that's being violent!"



"OK, who on the right is being violent?"



DEMS: 🦗🦗🦗



The left has a problem with violence, it is in its heart right now 👇 pic.twitter.com/sWPrrh9K1y — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 3, 2025

It’s pathetic how the left constantly tries to play the “both sides” game when it comes to political violence, but when pressed, they can’t produce a single credible example of ongoing conservative violence. Scott Jennings didn’t just win the exchange; he obliterated the tired narrative the media clings to. While the left routinely excuses, downplays, or even cheers on violence from its side, it leans on ancient or sketchy incidents to smear conservatives. Jennings called out the hypocrisy in real time, and Palmeri had no answer. She flailed, he exposed her, and the false equivalence crumbled.

Tired of the double standards in today’s political discourse? Our VIP members enjoy access to uncensored takes, exclusive content, and the tools to question the narrative. Join today with code FIGHT for 60% off and help us stand against media bias!