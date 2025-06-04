Federal Judge Blocks Trump From Deporting Illegal Alien Terrorist’s Family

Alright, let’s talk about this latest judicial overreach that’s got my blood boiling.

On Thursday, Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, a Biden appointee, slammed the brakes on President Trump’s administration trying to deport the family of Mohamad Soliman—the guy suspected of firebombing a gathering of Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado, just last Sunday. Apparently, protecting American citizens takes a backseat to coddling the illegal immigrant relatives of an antisemitic terrorist.

Egyptian national Abdelwahab Soliman, 45, was arrested after hurling two Molotov cocktails at civilians attending an event meant to raise awareness about Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Soliman was in the country illegally, having overstayed his visa—yet another reminder of how our broken immigration system continues to put Americans at risk.

Judge Gallagher’s ruling flat-out bars the administration from removing Soliman’s wife and five kids from the District of Colorado or the United States until the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals weighs in. And get this: The judge had the audacity to claim that “deportation without process could work irreparable harm” and insisted an order had to be issued without notice because of the so-called “urgency” of the situation. Seriously? The urgency here is ensuring our safety, not bending over backward for illegal immigrants. Make no mistake about it, this is just another example of the left-leaning judiciary undermining Trump’s efforts to keep America secure.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday in a video posted to X that the suspect’s family had been detained as part of the investigation and would be questioned about whether they knew about the attack or were involved in any way.

“Today, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist and illegal alien Mohammed Suliman into ICE custody,” Noem said in the video. “Now, Mohammed's despicable actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But we're also investigating to what extent his family knew about this horrific attack, if they had any knowledge of it or if they provided support to it. I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and for all of their families.”

She added, “Our thoughts and our prayers go out to all of them, and I want them to know that justice will be served.”

The DHS’s statement sheds new light on a White House social media post Tuesday that said the family “could be deported by tonight.” “Six One-Way Tickets for Mohamed’s Wife and Five Kids. Final Boarding Call Coming Soon,” the White House’s post said, along with an emoji of an airplane. It’s unusual for those facing connection to a crime to be swiftly deported, particularly in the early stages of an investigation. Wednesday’s DHS statement mirrors Noem’s earlier remarks that the family will face questioning.

“We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it. I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served,” Secretary Noem said Tuesday.

