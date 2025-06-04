Trump Announces New Travel Ban After Boulder Terror Attack: 'We Don’t Want Them'

President Donald Trump, speaking from the Oval Office Wednesday night, announced sweeping new travel restrictions in the wake of the recent terror attack in Boulder. Calling the attack a grim reminder of the dangers of unchecked immigration and lax visa policies, Trump outlined an executive order that reinstates and expands his signature travel ban from his first term.

“The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted,” Trump said. “As well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas. We don’t want them.”

The attacker, a foreign national who had overstayed his visa, threw Molotov cocktails into a pro-Israel crowd. Trump cited the incident as part of a growing pattern of terror threats fueled by failures in immigration enforcement—a problem he laid squarely at the feet of Joe Biden and the Democrats.

“In the 21st century, we’ve seen one terror attack after another carried out by foreign visa overstayers from dangerous places all over the world,” Trump noted. “And thanks to Biden’s open door policies, today there are millions and millions of these illegals who should not be in our country.”

Trump praised the effectiveness of his previous travel restrictions, which, I'm sure you recall, were widely criticized by the media and the left but proved successful at keeping foreign terrorists out. “In my first term, my powerful travel restrictions were one of our most successful policies and they were a key part of preventing major foreign terror attacks on American soil,” he said. “We will not let what happened in Europe happen to America.”

On his first day back in office, Trump ordered the State Department to conduct a top-to-bottom security review of high-risk countries to determine where new restrictions should be applied. The review considered “the large-scale presence of terrorists, failure to cooperate on visa security, inability to verify travelers’ identities, inadequate recordkeeping of criminal histories, and persistently high rates of illegal visa overstayers, and other things.”

“Very simply, we cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen those who seek to enter the United States,” Trump declared.

With that, the president unveiled his new executive order, which imposes travel restrictions on a number of countries with known security concerns. “That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others,” Trump said.

He emphasized that the strength of the restrictions would be calibrated to the level of threat posed and noted that the list could change based on evolving security situations. “The list is subject to revision based on whether material improvements are made, and likewise, new countries can be added as threats emerge around the world,” Trump said. “But we will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm, and nothing will stop us from keeping America safe.”

With this bold action, President Trump is sending a clear message: the days of reckless, politically correct immigration policies are over. Safety comes first—and America comes first.

