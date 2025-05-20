The Morning Briefing: Finally, Consequences Are Making a Comeback

Top O' the Briefing
The Democrats began signaling their intent to be disruptive during President Trump's second term from the moment he was declared the winner last November. It was their way of letting the world know that they weren't going to be able to counter with ideas, legislation, or anything substantive.
Elective officeholders from all over the Democratic Party threatened to interfere with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) whenever they could. They'd gotten so used to living in a consequence-free world that they believed they could prevent law enforcement from doing their jobs and get away with it.
As plans go, it wasn't a bright one.
The times they are a changin', as a New Jersey congresswoman found out. This is from Sarah:
Remember when some Democrat politicians tried to break into an ICE detention facility earlier this month? Last week, Matt wrote about how the New Jersey Globe reported that at least one of them could potentially face federal charges. Personally, I wasn't holding my breath — it seems a lot of people in Congress do a lot of illegal things and don't get charged for them, especially if they have a "D" next to their names — but it looks like the Department of Justice came through.
United States Attorney Alina Habba announced on Monday evening that the DOJ is filing charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) for "assaulting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement." She allegedly assaulted a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officer outside of the Delaney Hall ICE facility, which is in Newark.
There is video of McIver attempting to get physical with ICE officers but she says that the charges are "political" and "mischaracterize" what she did. Again, Democrats think that nobody has access to the internet.
It's embarrassing for the country that federal law enforcement personnel have to worry about other members of the federal government illegally getting in their way. OK, it's embarrassing for some of the country. As I wrote last week, Democrats are incapable of feeling shame or embarrassment.
We don't know how this is all going to play out, but one thing is certain: Democrats aren't going to stop their scofflaw ways unless some repercussions are doled out. Now that a we have a leftist county judge and a Democratic congresswoman in legal hot water for not letting ICE do its job, perhaps others with think twice before joining the resistance.
Then again, the Democrats are so mentally unwell now that they may go full '60s radical and think that it is a badge of honor to get arrested. They may start acting out even more.
Either way, it's a relief to see that officials aren't getting away with aiding and abetting criminals or harassing law enforcement. Throwing "nobody is above the law" back in the Dems' faces after the last four years will never get old.
