REPORT: Democrat Congresswoman Who Assaulted ICE Officers to Face Federal Charges

The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to announce criminal charges as early as Friday against Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.), according to the New Jersey Globe. The charges stem from a May 9 incident at the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark, N.J., where McIver was caught on bodycam footage assaulting federal immigration agents.

🚨BREAKING: The DOJ set to announce charges against Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver as early as today for assaulting law enforcement at a New Jersey ICE facility, according to New Jersey Globe.pic.twitter.com/v6KdaJgp88 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2025

“Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba is expected to make the announcement,” the paper reports. “The charges stem from McIver's actions during an unannounced visit to the facility, which led to a physical altercation with the agents. McIver may turn herself in this afternoon and will be represented by Paul Fishman, who served as the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey during the Obama administration.”

Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.) actually had the audacity to criticize the charges, claiming that McIver was simply exercising her oversight authority over detention centers and that the DOJ is overstepping. He’s living in a fantasy world where there is no bodycam footage showing McIver physically assaulting ICE officers. Carter’s pretending this is a policy dispute, not a criminal act caught on tape.

"If it was a typical U.S. citizen, and they tried to storm into a detention facility that's housing dangerous criminals or any person at all, they would be arrested," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News last week. "Just because you are a member of Congress or just because you're a public official, does not mean you are above the law.”

"If you assault a law enforcement officer, we will also make sure you answer to justice," McLaughlin added. "So, I think that arrests are still on the table for this. This is an ongoing investigation."

Reps. LaMonica McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Rob Menendez — joined by Newark’s far-left Mayor Ras Baraka — forced their way into the Delaney Hall Detention Center without prior notice or authorization. According to officials, the group bypassed standard protocol and caused a scene that quickly spiraled out of control. Baraka was arrested on the spot and charged with trespassing.

Not only does McIver face potential federal charges for assault, but Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) has also introduced a resolution to boot Watson Coleman from the Appropriations Committee, Menendez from Energy and Commerce, and McIver from both the Homeland Security and Small Business Committees for their involvement in the incident.

“The radical left has lost their minds – they would rather raid an ICE facility to defend criminal illegal immigrants than represent their own constituents,” Carter said. “This behavior constitutes an assault on our brave ICE agents and undermines the rule of law,” he added. “The three members involved in this stunt do not deserve to sit on committees alongside serious lawmakers.”

After years of preaching that “no one is above the law,” Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries revealed just how hollow that slogan really is. When asked Tuesday how he’d respond if the three New Jersey Democrats involved in the ICE facility incident were arrested, Jeffries didn’t mince words—he called it a red line.

“They’ll find out. They’ll find out. They’ll find out,” he snapped. “That’s a red line. It’s a red line, it’s very clear.”

Jeffries dismissed the idea of legal consequences entirely. “It’s a joke,” he scoffed. “They know better than to go down that road. And it’s been made loudly and abundantly clear to the Trump administration. We’re not going to be intimidated by their tactics to try to force principled opposition from not standing up to their extremism.”

Naturally, Democrats are all for the rule of law — unless it applies to their own.

