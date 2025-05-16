Here's What The Left Won't Tell You About the Qatar Plane Deal

The media and Democrats are in a full-blown meltdown over a luxury Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar to be used as a temporary Air Force One and could one day be used for Donald Trump’s presidential library. CNN, MSNBC, and liberal pundits are framing it as some sort of foreign bribery scheme, with some even suggesting national security is at risk. But according to Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), there’s a key detail they’re all conveniently leaving out—and it turns the entire narrative upside down.

Mullin appeared on CNN to challenge the hysteria, telling Jake Tapper that the reaction is wildly overblown. “There’s no guarantee that it’s going to go to the presidential library,” Mullin explained. “What was said was, when the plane is retired, it could possibly end up in President Trump’s presidential library. That’s what was said.”

He then questioned why the story had become such a lightning rod. “Could you explain to me why this is a big issue? Because I can’t figure it out,” he said. “The last time I checked, we were okay when France gave us a Statue of Liberty. And, by the way, it worked out pretty good for them, because if it wasn’t for America, I think Europe would look much different coming out of World War I and maybe World War II.”

Some on the left questioned Attorney General Pam Bondi’s role in approving the Qatar jet deal due to her past lobbying for Qatar, but Mullin dismissed the concerns, calling them irrelevant. He also pushed back on Senator Ted Cruz’s claims about espionage risks, explaining that the plane would be completely stripped down and only the airframe would be used—making the security fears baseless.

As Tapper pressed about Qatar’s ties to Hamas and its role in funding terrorism, Mullin pushed back again. “People have a right to their opinion,” he said, “but the facts remain, why wouldn’t the United States take a 747?”

Then came the moment that should have ended the debate entirely..

“What no one’s talking to you about,” Mullin revealed, “is this same 747 has been in negotiations for a year. The Biden administration is the one that started these conversations. It didn’t start under the Trump administration. Why? Because we need a backup for Air Force 1. Because right now, the president of the United States is flying around on a 40-year-old plane, and there is no backup for it. The backup we had, the airframe started having structural issues.”

In other words, the very deal Democrats are now attacking only exists because Joe Biden’s team initiated it. “No one’s discussing that part,” Mullin added. “They're just discussing that the deal ended with President Trump. Maybe the media doesn't know. Maybe I'll give them a pass. Maybe you didn't know. I'll give you the pass. I'll give you a pass on that one. But the fact is this conversation started with Qatar with Biden a year ago.”

Even Tapper conceded that Boeing has dropped the ball. “So, what I know is that President Trump has been very frustrated with the long time it's taken Boeing to get the new Air Force One ready for him.”

So while Democrats are outraged over a plane they quietly tried to secure themselves, it’s clear their problem isn’t with the jet—it’s with Trump.

