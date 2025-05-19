The Sounds of Silence: If They Want Peace, Demand All Hostages Be Released Now

Twenty-two Western nations signed a statement today demanding that Israel allow the “immediate resumption of humanitarian aid” to Gaza. The nations include Britain, France, Japan, Canada, Australia, Italy, and Spain. The Washington Post reported that unnamed associates of President Trump made it clear to Israel that “the United States will abandon Israel if the war doesn’t end”; and Britain, Canada, and France are threatening Israel with economic sanctions. All of this and more is to be more “humanitarian” towards those in Gaza and to “create peace.”

Advertisement

My answer to all of those nations and to anyone who feels that Israel should be allowing any aid to go into Gaza is simple: Take your demands for aid and go to hell. When we say “Never Again,” we know that “Never Again” is now.

Where were these supposed international humanitarians on October 7, 8, and beyond? Where were they on October 7, when over 5000 rockets were fired at Israel? When over 1200 people were brutally killed, including 815 civilians? Where were these international humanitarians who are now so concerned about innocents when 36 Israeli children were killed in front of their families? When over 4000 people were wounded?

Where were these hypocrites who now demand aid for Gaza when 251 hostages were taken? When a music festival of young people celebrating life was attacked from the sky and ground, and 378 of these young people were slaughtered? When people were kidnapped and taken to tunnels, there to be tortured, raped, and killed?

Never Again means now.

Where were these compassionate statesmen when Israelis were brutally taken and repeatedly raped? Even the anti-Semitic United Nations declared that there was evidence of repeated gang rapes of young Israeli women. Where were the demands for the last 19 months to release the many hostages?

Where were these international voices as babies were held captive? Where were their public protestations and demands when they saw the GoPro film footage, taken by Hamas terrorists themselves, that showed these animals in human form murder parents in front of their children and torture and then kill children in front of their parents?

Advertisement

During all of these times, they were silent. The same people who are demanding Israel now let aid into Gaza were deathly silent when it was Israeli children being intentionally killed, when Israeli women were being raped, and when over 19,000 attacks were launched at civilian targets.

Never Again.

Never Again means that we will not partake in our own destruction to please these international anti-Semites. For where have they been for the last 591 days? Have they complained about the daily missiles launched by the Houthis that send Israelis into bomb shelters every single day? Have they threatened sanctions against any of the nations that have launched over 19,000 rockets at Israeli civilians since October 7? These hypocritical “humanitarians” have had over 19,000 times to say something… and they have remained silent. They accuse Israel of not giving aid to their enemies-- enemies who have committed the most heinous crimes against humanity since the Holocaust.

And let us all be clear about the fact that these hypocrites want us to ignore: Hamas is Gaza and Gazans are Hamas, and if someone is still in Gaza at this point, they are and have always been supporters of Hamas.

Israel spent millions developing an infrastructure of schools, hospitals, industries, greenhouses, etc.; and then GAVE it all to the Gazan people in 2005. What did the Gazans do? They destroyed the greenhouses...for no purpose as it only hurt themselves and their potential Gazan economy. They built tunnels and weapons bases in and under the schools and hospitals.

Advertisement

In 2006, the Gazan people elected Hamas as their leaders in a landslide. And they have won every election since then, removing the Palestinian Authority from any leadership as the Gazans feel the PA is not radical enough. In election after election, the Gazans have demonstrated their devotion to and support of Hamas. In December of 2023, even after the horrific acts of October 7, over 90% of the population in Gaza supported Hamas! 90%! And still, Israel has offered to help emigrate any of the few Gazans who do not want to live under Hamas rule. Despite the overwhelming reality that nearly every person living in Gaza is committed to helping Hamas (the terrorist group's very charter calls for the destruction of Israel and the death of every Jew), Israel has still continued for over 19 months to do everything possible in order to avoid any unnecessary death in Gaza.

But none of these facts seem to matter to the international anti-Semites who seem to want nothing more than Israel’s destruction. The horrors of October 7 don't matter to them; they were silent. And 19,000 rockets don't matter to them; they are silent. Fifty-eight innocent hostages still being kept in captivity mean nothing to these hypocrites, and they remain silent. They are still silent, even knowing that over 90% of Gazans STILL unconditionally support Hamas. They make demands upon Israel, yet they are silent about the evils that constantly are thrown at Israel.

So my answer is to respond to their demands of aid being released in Gaza in the same way that they have responded to all of the horrors committed against Israel. We too should be silent. We should ignore their demands, and actually finish this war, not just defeating but utterly destroying Hamas. This is a war that they started, and Israel needs to stop trying to make these international hypocrites happy. Instead, it must unleash all of the horrors of war, including the effects of a siege without aid on to Hamas.

Advertisement

If these international hypocrites truly want peace, they need to raise their voices. They need to demand the release of every hostage and victim that is currently being held by Hamas. The release of all the hostages would actually start a ceasefire process, and potentially lead to an eventual piece. If these international leaders cannot raise their voices to demand the release of innocent hostages, then they should not raise their voices to demand aid be released to truly evil terrorists.

Never Again means we will not go silently into the sunset. As Golda Meir famously said, “If we have to have a choice between being dead and pitied, and being alive with a bad image, we'd rather be alive and have the bad image.”

You want peace? Stop being silent and immediately release all the hostages and victims. Then there will be the start of peace. Until then, Israel too should be silent, attack Gaza with full force, and completely destroy the evil of Hamas -- for the sake of Israel, and for the sake of the entire Western world, for Hamas desires the destruction of the United States almost as much as it seeks to destroy Israel.

So I say to all of these international hypocrites: When you stop being silent and demand the release of every hostage immediately, then, and only then, should there be any discussions about aid or a ceasefire. Until then, remember the words of Golda Meir, and that many of us are fully committed to making sure that when we say “Never Again”,we mean what we say.