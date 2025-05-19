Is AOC's Engagement Off, or Is She Just Skirting Ethics Rules?

Is she or isn’t she?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Workers’ Paradise) announced her engagement way back in 2022, but it’s three years later now, and questions have begun to swirl around her marital plans. This is not just a matter of leftist schoolgirls dreaming of emulating Comrade Heroine, or even of disappointed young blokes who yearn to take the place of the beta schlub AOC apparently plans to marry. It actually involves serious ethics violations, which just a scant few months ago Democrats could commit by the bucketload without fear of the slightest consequences beyond a few curmudgeons grumbling at PJ Media. Now, however, it's a different story.

On Monday, Parade magazine published a gushing bit of groupie lit entitled “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Future Husband Sounds Like a Dreamboat: Get to Know Riley Roberts.” A dreamboat? Is Parade stuck in 1957? No, not hardly: the far-left entertainment rag goes on to inform us that men are bad, of course, for “some men are threatened by a successful woman.” Not, however, Mr. Beta AOC, of whom the Great Leftist Hope herself gushes: “He has been so supportive and willing and deeply engaging. He’s not a witness to this. He dives into the fray for himself in that he uses what we go through as opportunities for personal growth. And it’s incredible.”

There’s just one catch. Parade was recycling that quote from a glowing (what else?) 2022 GQ profile of AOC. Parade insists: “Yes. Ocasio-Cortez is set to marry Riley Roberts.” There is reason to believe, however, that all might not be well between the vanguard of America’s descent into socialist third-worldery and her lumpy schlub of choice. On the same day that the Parade piece was published, the Washington Free Beacon posted a nifty bit of detective work, pointing out that AOC “hasn’t been pictured wearing her engagement ring since November 2023, according to an extensive Washington Free Beacon review of Getty and Associated Press images, as well as the lawmaker’s social media posts and public appearances.”

It is drearily typical of Marxists to drag their tedious and repressive ideology into absolutely everything, and AOC’s alleged betrothal was no different: the Free Beacon reminds us that “Ocasio-Cortez confirmed in May 2022 that Roberts proposed to her with a ‘zero emission’ ring made from ‘recycled gold.’" Oh, good grief. But while this climate change fantasy-friendly ring “was a constant presence on the ring finger of her left hand during the first year and several months of her engagement,” since then it has disappeared: “since the start of December 2023, Ocasio-Cortez has given a primetime speech at the DNC, attended several televised committee hearings, appeared on the Late Show, and toured the nation on a private jet with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), among countless other public appearances. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t wear her engagement ring to any of those events, though she frequently sported several other bands on the fingers of both her hands.”

Even if you’re not in love with AOC or Riley Roberts, this matters: “Far from being mere tabloid fodder, the legal status of Ocasio-Cortez’s relationship with Roberts also carries significant financial and ethical ramifications for the potential 2028 presidential candidate. By virtue of remaining unmarried to Ocasio-Cortez, Roberts retains certain privacy privileges not afforded to the legally married spouses of other lawmakers.” Ah. So that’s the game.

Because Riley Roberts is not married to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “he has been exempt from publicly disclosing his assets, stock trades, and his places of employment as a part of Ocasio-Cortez’s annual financial disclosure reports. It’s a level of secrecy not granted to the spouses of Ocasio-Cortez’s married colleagues such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), whose husband's market-busting stock trades frequently make national headlines.”

Kendra Arnold of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust said that AOC and Roberts “are benefiting from a ‘loophole’ in congressional financial disclosure rules that provide different treatment for members’ long-term partners versus spouses.” This is because the financial disclosure rules were written before it was common for people to live together without being married. In this anything-goes age, that needs to be addressed.

There could be another explanation: have they simply broken up? Not likely: “they were filmed walking out of a Brooklyn movie theater together in March 2024 on what appeared to be a date when pro-Gaza protesters accosted Ocasio-Cortez. The lawmaker wasn’t wearing her engagement ring, the footage shows. Public records also indicate the couple still live together. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts were registered to vote out of the same Queens apartment during the November elections, New York voter records show.”

In fact, AOC and her well-padded ginger sweetheart may already be married. The Free Beacon reported back in Sept. 2023 that “taken at face value, four legal filings submitted to the House Ethics Committee pertaining to AOC’s overseas travels in 2022 and 2023 suggest the pair have been legally married at least since Jan. 13, 2023.” Yet her office denied that they were married.

So are AOC and Roberts skirting ethics rules by downplaying their engagement and/or marriage? Now that the Biden regime’s adventures with a two-tier justice system appear to be a thing of the past, at least for now, will she be held accountable and this “loophole” closed? We can hope.

