AOC Was Heckled for WHAT?

Even the New York Times has touted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Would You Like An Olive?) as the Democrats’ great hope for 2028, but AOC’s presidential train may be stalling at the station. On Friday, the Great Ditzy Hope held a town hall in Jackson Heights, Queens, that quickly descended into chaos as the Future of the Democrat Party faced harsh heckling, but not, as you might think, for pushing the multiply-failed and inhuman policy of socialism upon the American people, or for leading the sky-is-falling hysteria against the Trump administration for trying to rid the federal government of waste and fraud.

No, AOC was heckled for failing to stop the “genocide” in Gaza. This is doubly absurd, because the far-left congresswoman is no friend of Israel, dutifully falling into leftist lockstep and criticizing the Jewish state even before she could articulate even one reason why. The heckling is even crazier because in March 2024, AOC declared on the House floor: “As we speak, in this moment, 1.1 million innocents in Gaza are at famine’s door. A famine that is being intentionally precipitated through the blocking of food and global humanitarian assistance by leaders in the Israeli government. If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like, open your eyes.”

Oh, and there’s one other thing that adds to the howling absurdity of the moment: there is no genocide in Gaza. Leftist and Palestinian propagandists routinely claim that Israel has been committing genocide against the Palestinians ever since the founding of the modern state of Israel. Yet according to the World Population Review, “Gaza's 2025 population is now estimated at 823,407. In 1950,” two years after the founding of the modern State of Israel, “the population of Gaza was 63,444.” That’s an extremely inept genocide. And if you think instead that the genocide began in the aftermath of Hamas’ massacre of 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, note also that “Gaza has grown by 22,771 in the last year, which represents a 2.84% annual change.”

A genocide in which the overall population has grown is no genocide at all. The facts, however, don’t matter to the far left, and so at AOC’s town hall, a woman stood up and screamed: “I am a health care worker, and I want to know what you’re doing about the genocide in Gaza.”

AOC, according to the New York Post, “was unable to control the quickly escalating situation” as the heckler continued to scream at her: “I’m a nurse! Shame on you! Shame on you, you’re a liar. You’re a liar!”

It was a home crowd for AOC, however, and so other leftists in the crowd began shouting to drown out the heckler. One of the imaginatively started screaming “Shame! Shame! Shame!” That’s telling her. Meanwhile, as the heckler was being escorted out of the event, she kept on screaming, improbably telling the flabbergasted AOC: “You’re a war criminal! War criminal! War criminal!” And in the unkindest cut of all, she added: “Shame on you, I used to support you!”

Once the heckler was safely removed, AOC went into full prim schoolmarm mode, saying: “I more than welcome people who disagree, or are super pissed off at me for any issue to come, but we have some ground rules here. Please wait for the Q&A because we don’t want to deprive all of our neighbors of the ability to have information and hearing them to respond to it. We need to be able to have this conversation.”

“Please wait for the Q & A”? "we don’t want to deprive all of our neighbors of the ability to have information and hearing them to respond to it"? What, she’s a fifth-grade teacher now? The heckler didn’t come to ask a question. She came to denounce AOC for not saying something that the congresswoman actually said over a year ago.

And so here we have the Democrat party of 2025: leaderless, uncivil, and locked in a web of fantasies and delusions that it seems to lack either the desire or the will to break through. What attendees at AOC’s town hall on Friday night saw was the featured speaker being denounced for not doing something she actually did. That is, AOC was called a “war criminal” for supposedly failing to stand against something that isn’t actually happening, when she did actually stand against it.

Could the Democrat party get any more absurd? Sure. Grab some popcorn.