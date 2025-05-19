BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules for Trump’s Reversal of Biden-Era Parole of Illegals

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled — for now — in favor of the Trump administration, reversing the protected status that the Biden administration gave to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens brought into the country through an infamous parole program.

Fox News reported the news on Monday, signaling a victory for advocates of enforcing immigration law, like the Trump administration, to protect Americans rather than foreign lawbreakers. This is especially welcome news after the shocking SCOTUS ruling last week preventing quick removal of Venezuelan illegal alien criminals, in which the Court overstepped its Constitutional jurisdiction and helped dangerous criminals prolong their stay on American soil.

From Fox News:

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted an injunction against the Trump administration, allowing it to move ahead, for now, with its plans to end protections for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the U.S. The decision is a victory for the Trump administration, allowing it to move forward with its plans to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for hundreds of thousands of people who came to the U.S. through parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. The TPS program provides legal status and work permits for these individuals.

Notably, the Biden-Harris administration was allowing illegal aliens from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Haiti to enter the country illegally while falsely claiming legal status through the CBP One app.

Already in 2023, the Biden administration was allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens every month to request flights from the southern border directly into the interior of the United States, all at taxpayer expense, of course.

