FBI Whistleblower Asks Trump for Justice

An FBI whistleblower who has been held in limbo and harassed and persecuted by the FBI for years now is asking Donald Trump, a fellow victim of weaponized government, to ensure he and his family finally receive justice.

Garret O’Boyle is one the Suspendables, a group of federal whistleblowers who in recent years exposed the weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI against perceived political dissidents like J6ers and pro-lifers and even against those who simply wanted to protect their families, like concerned parents at school board meetings and traditional Catholics — amid a million other Americans “mistakenly” spied upon. Now, almost 32 months into his FBI suspension without pay, O’Boyle and his fellow whistleblowers are trying to raise awareness with the Trump administration about their situation and the desperate need to address the persecution of whistleblowers.

When are we going to honor @GOBactual? He's an Army combat veteran, former cop, and special agent. Garret has been suspended and unpaid for 965 days. The FBI Security Division already determined he didn't do anything wrong. — Steve Friend (@RealSteveFriend) May 17, 2025

Dan Bongino, now deputy FBI director, previously praised the Suspendables, particularly O’Boyle, on his popular show. Now, Bongino has the power to right the wrong they have suffered. O’Boyle hopes he will do so.

O’Boyle and his family, like the other whistleblowers, have endured a great deal thanks to federal bureaucrat persecution that is apparently still ongoing. “I told [Gov. Kelly] Armstrong, Congressman at the time, I would advise my former colleagues NOT to whistleblow. I was 8 months into this suspension at the time. Nearly 32 now,” O’Boyle posted. “The retaliation persists. @fbi whistleblowers are not protected. The fbi continues to crush me and my family.”

Unlike any other @POTUS before, @realDonaldTrump faced @fbi retaliation and corruption first hand. He understood my testimony that, "the fbi will crush you" if you dare stand up for the truth. I'm looking forward to the President's administration rectifying this immense problem. — Garret O’Boyle (@GOBactual) May 17, 2025

He added a screenshot of a 2023 post from Donald Trump featuring a clip of O’Boyle’s congressional testimony and a quote from the same. The whistleblower reminded Trump of his empathy with the statement at the time and asked for justice for himself and his family.

“Unlike any other @POTUS before, @realDonaldTrump faced @fbi retaliation and corruption first hand. He understood my testimony that, ‘the fbi will crush you’ if you dare stand up for the truth. I'm looking forward to the President's administration rectifying this immense problem,” O’Boyle declared.

After the raid on Mar-a-Lago, the endless court appearances, and the secretive spying on Trump that the FBI engaged in or participated in, the president should understand better than anyone how much a target of FBI weaponization like O’Boyle suffered. So should FBI Director Kash Patel, for that matter, since he was also spied on.

The whistleblowers who exposed the Biden administration and bureaucratic corruption deserve better thanks than continued persecution. The Trump administration can and must rectify this shameful situation immediately. As Suspendable Phil Kennedy wrote, “A republic cannot endure when justice bows to institutional pride.”

