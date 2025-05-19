Defending Education Sues Colorado Over Sick Trans Law

Defending Education is taking parental rights to court, suing the state of Colorado over its outrageous and arguably unconstitutional new groomer law.

You might remember the recently passed Colorado legislation to fund castration of “trans” kids with taxpayer dollars and in spite of parents' wishes, to mandate pro-trans policies in schools, to criminalize “deadnaming,” and to take supposed “misgendering” into account in custody cases. Defending Education, an organization that stands for parents and against woke indoctrination in schools, is suing the Democrat-run state over the extremely harmful legislation. Colorado Parent Advocacy Network, Protect Kids Colorado, Do No Harm, and Dr. Travis Morrell also joined Defending Education in the suit, according to a May 19 press release.

This coalition is accusing the state of Colorado of First and Fourteenth Amendment violations. By enforcing transgender ideology as dogma, Colorado is denying free speech and freedom of religion, among other rights. The new law requires citizens in the state to use a person‘s preferred name and gives preferred names protected status.

And if you use a person‘s real name or say that individuals should not be allowed into areas that are restricted to those with their biological sex, these are now “discriminatory practices.” From the press release:

H.B. 25-1312 enacts a number of controversial policies designed to promote gender ideology—the notion that sex is not fixed at birth, that people can be “born in the wrong body,” and that individuals experiencing gender dysphoria should use potentially irreversible procedures (including hormone treatments and surgery) to change their body to conform to an internal sense of “gender identity.” … The challenged provisions of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act violate the First Amendment, both facially and as applied, and are impermissibly vague in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Biological sex is not a fact up for debate, and certainly, Colorado cannot rightfully demand that parents deny biological facts. That is indeed unconstitutional.

The coalition that filed the lawsuit argued:

Colorado is flouting that fundamental constitutional principle. Over fierce opposition from many Coloradans, the State recently adopted a law—House Bill 25-1312—that punishes Coloradans for their speech and compels them to use language endorsing the State’s views on highly contested and highly political matters of sex and gender.

Democrats, of course, don’t really believe in the Constitution — they never have for two centuries — but hopefully, Defending Education and its allies will find a judge who is less lawless.

Sarah Parshall Perry, vice president of Defending Education, said, “Colorado can’t seem to stop losing at the Supreme Court on constitutional challenges to its anti-discrimination laws. And yet, Governor Polis has nevertheless signed another patently unconstitutional iteration of its Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act — something that can only be described as an exercise of remarkable hubris. HB 25-1312 muzzles parents, doctors, and associations alike if they fail to hew to the government’s preferred gender orthodoxy.”

She added, “Our members must now alter their speech to endorse the State’s view that someone can change their sex to match an internal sense of so-called gender identity, even though they believe the opposite.”

No parent or child is safe in Colorado — nor any other citizen either, considering the criminalizing of “deadnaming” — if this law is allowed to stand.

