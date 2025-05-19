Here's the Smoking Gun: UNWRA Knew About Oct 7 in Advance

Hillel Neuer this weekend posted the smoking gun: the UN’s Palestinian “humanitarian” agency knew in advance of Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror invasion — and Hamas meant to torpedo any chance for peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini posted Sunday that throughout the war in Gaza, "one of the most dreadful updates I regularly receive is the death toll on UNRWA staff. Today, that death toll has surpassed the gruesome milestone of 300."

Lazzarini also made this highly questionable claim, given what we know about the veracity of Hamas's casualty figures: "The vast majority of staff were killed by the Israeli Army with their children & loved ones: whole families wiped out."

The loss of innocent life is always regrettable — and, in war, often inevitable. Assuming they happened at all, given Hamas’s habit of inflating civilian death numbers. But I will not weep for the loss of UNRWA personnel.

You might wonder why I don't mourn the loss of these "humanitarians." Sit tight.

Regulatory capture is when a government agency meant to regulate an industry ends up serving the interests of that industry instead of the public. It doesn't happen all at once, of course. An agency is set up with the best of intentions, at least ostensibly, but lobbying and the "need" for industry expertise eventually turn the regulator into just another arm of the industry it’s supposed to oversee.

So what do you call it when a UN relief organization over time becomes run and staffed by people whose ambition is terrorism instead of humanitarianism? I don’t know about you, but I still call it terrorism. Because when you’re enabling mass murder, I don’t care about technicalities.

Here's UNRWA's pure evil, courtesy of Neuer:

Mr. Lazzarini, here are the minutes of Hamas' high-level meeting on Oct. 3, 2023 planning an “extraordinary action” to torpedo Saudi-Israel peace. Your longtime UNRWA official Suhail al-Hindi is listed. He was away, but did they inform him/you of the planned Oct. 7 massacre? https://t.co/eptlcbt3LE pic.twitter.com/bAU4h2D8J9 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 19, 2025

According to Neuer's translation, the minutes cite Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar saying, "There is no doubt that the Saudi-Zionist normalization agreement is progressing significantly... [opening] the door for the majority of Arab and Islamic countries to follow" and that an "extraordinary action" was required to derail Arab-Israeli peace efforts.

And Another Thing: This is the year that Data Republican (small-r) taught us about something I think we should term "mission capture." That's when NGOs end up doing privatized versions of the things government shouldn't do or doesn't want to be seen doing, instead of charitable or humanitarian work. Granted, many NGOs are established for that very reason.

Oct. 7 quickly followed — and UNRWA's own Suhail al-Hindi was present at the meeting where the need for an "extraordinary action" was floated.

The UN, no friend of Israel, fired nine UNRWA staff members last year "after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led 7 October attack against Israel." But the UN only conducted the investigation under pressure, and it's my opinion that they offered up a few sacrificial lambs — out of a huge pack of wolves — to silence critics.

However, many UNRWA employees are embedded Hamas operatives — and it’s surely more than nine — so the agency must be dismantled. You don’t reform a terrorist front masquerading as a relief agency. You shut it down.

