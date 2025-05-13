The Morning Briefing: When Media Hacks Stumble Upon the Truth, They Bury It

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is executive producing a Nat Geo special about cannibal tribes and Jacuzzis.
One thing I've wondered a lot about in all of my years of writing about American political media is why the likes of The New York Times and NBC News don't simply admit that they're biased. They don't bother to hide it anymore, so why insist upon carrying on with the nonpartisan journalist charade?
OK, part of it is that the dinosaur media types don't realize that we're in the 21st century and that the world is moving on. They still view themselves as if they're in a 1940s movie and wearing porkpie hats that have cards that read "Press" stuck in the hatbands. The anachronistic yearning is more about nostalgia for the power they used to have than anything else.
The mainstream media hacks have been awful for decades, but have gotten exponentially worse now that they're all chronic sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome. They're serial abusers of their First Amendment rights, wrapping themselves in the Constitution while doing everything they can to unravel the fabric of the Republic.
There was a trick I noticed happening a lot in the early days of the first Trump administration, which I would frequently point out in columns then. I haven't written about it much lately, but my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green caught The Washington Post in the act and wrote about it yesterday:
“Not trying to create hysteria,” one worried mom sent out to the others, according to a Sunday report in the Washington Post. "They are in Forest Hills right now in full tactical gear and children are being left behind."
The story continued: "As concern grew, neighbors lined the block. An elected official jetted to the Forest Hills playground. Immigration attorneys handed out know-your-rights cards in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole to any nannies they could find."
It isn't until after four solid paragraphs of teeth gnashing and hand-wringing that the paper admits that no such thing happened. There were no ICE agents, in or out of full tactical gear. No nannies were targeted. No child was left behind.
Wait, wut?
Yes, the fifth paragraph consists of a single line negating everything that came before it, "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials later told The Washington Post that agents had not targeted nannies at that playground nor any other in the District this week."
That's the formula for our intrepid journalist class: Incendiary, misleading headlines across all media platforms that are refuted later in the article. This happens a lot. The big reveal always comes in the fourth or fifth paragraph. That gives them time to gin up the emotion with falsehoods.
These aren't just cases of burying the lede for effect. They know that no one reads the whole article anymore, so they're using headlines to create and perpetuate false narratives, and then sneaking in a kernel of truth to provide themselves a little cover. It's akin to a trial attorney saying something inflammatory even though he knows the judge will order the jury to ignore it. The damage can't be undone.
I mentioned that no one reads the whole article anymore, but it's worse than that when it comes to the false narrative machines. When WaPo or The New York Times links to an article on X, they can editorialize in the tweet/post/whatever, safe in the knowledge that most people will never even click to get to the article, let alone read it.
It's easier than it's ever been for the professional liars in the American legacy media to be horrible. Fortunately, people like me and my colleagues are able to be a lot louder when we're calling them horrible.
My efforts to turn up the volume will be unceasing.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
I'm going to start doing this.
"Do you know why seals like to pat their bellies?" pic.twitter.com/aw1S7U1aZ4— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 12, 2025
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. WaPo’s ICE Hysteria: All Panic, No Nannies
Ohio Republican Party Clears the Way for Vivek to Be Swept Into Governor's Mansion
Washington Commies Are Now the Trolls Who Rule the Rental Housing Market
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Berkeley Finally Learns the Truth About the Homeless Crisis... Almost
U.S.-China Joint Statement Marks a Turning Point in Trade Showdown
New Data Reveals Surprising Trends Among Mainline Protestant Voters
Little late. Multiculturalism Fail: Britain Makes a U-Turn on Immigration
Islam Exposed: The Ugly History They Tried to Hide
David Hogg Cracks the Code to Bring Young Men Back to the Democrats
Oh. New Theory on Why Kamala Harris Lost: Guns & Crime Made It Too Scary for Liberals to Vote!
WATCH: Last American Hamas Hostage's Emotional Reunion With His Family
So Much for the Recession Democrats Were Rooting For
Townhall Mothership
Tim Tebow Exposes Disturbing Details of America’s Child Exploitation Crisis
These Democrats Have Quite the Take on Trade Deal With China
#ShockedFace. Reporter Exposes Dems' Politicizing: ICE Facility Tour Reveals Clean, Well-Equipped Center
Judge Greenlights Trump Policy: Allows IRS to Share Tax Data With ICE to Help Deport Illegal Aliens
Whaddya know. New Poll Finds Most Californians Want Good Guys with Guns in Schools
Cam&Co. Virginia 2A Activist Sounds Alarm on Upcoming Elections
Oklahoma Governor Has Opportunity to Expand Right to Carry
ICE Protestors Singing Away in Newark As If at the Walls of Jericho
+1. Federal Judges' Ability to Issue Nationwide Injunctions Could End This Week (Resistance Hardest Hit)
Going Menopostal: What Your Doctors Won't Tell You -- Or Know
Biden's July 2024 Restructuring of Newark Air Traffic Control Led to Current Issue, Secretary Duffy Says
Your Gas Stove Is Safe! Trump Kills Biden-Era Appliance Regs
Newsom Making New Attempt to Crack Down on Homeless Encampments
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- to Learn Progressive Education Is a Race to the Bottom
First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags
Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures' Is a HUGE WIN for America
VIP
Me. AI Reads Me the News Now and My Pod Bay Doors Are SO Not Going to Be Opened
The Mental Health Benefits of Free Speech
Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. XXI: Pete Buttigieg’s Black Baby ‘Discount’
Democrats Are Clueless As Trump Keeps Winning
GOLD. 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Around the Interwebz
Nicolas Cage Makes Photo Debut As Aging Web Slinger in ‘Spider-Noir’
The tinkerers who opened up a fancy coffee maker to AI brewing
Scientists Build Soft Robot Inspired By Inflatable, Dancing Tube Men
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
The Banjo Lesson #artbots #cassatt pic.twitter.com/zGUHq1EYJA— Mary Cassatt (@cassatt_mary) May 11, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member