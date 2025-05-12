Welcome to Carnada

According to British author David Goodhart, who coined the terms “Somewheres” and “Anywheres,” the Somewheres are people who are more locally rooted and conservative as opposed to the Anywheres, wealthy, educated members of the establishment who can afford to live anywhere they wish, criss-cross the globe on private jets, and scoop up property wherever they happen to touch down. Of course, Goodhart’s binary distinction would need to be supplemented by a third factor in the interests of demographic accuracy, which we might call the “Unawares,” those who remain in thrall to the Anywheres, have not done their homework, and are reluctant to bestir themselves to bring in beneficial change.

Canada’s rookie prime minister, Mark Carney, who holds three passports, is an Anywhere. His background as a cosmopolitan former central banker gives off an aura of competence that is irresistible to the impetuous and uninformed, Unaware Canadian voter. Too bad that most never bothered to delve into his history.

Carney’s blueprint for Canada has been spelled out in his book "Value(s)" and in his professional resumé. The country is slated to become a fiefdom of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and the United Nations. We recall that as Governor of the Bank of England, Carney exceeded his mandate in his battle, dubbed Project Fear, to defeat Brexit and keep the U.K. manacled to an increasingly totalitarian European Union.

In line with his recipe for cooking up an unrecognizable Canada, Carney intends to bring in new and/or to reinforce existing censorship laws under the pretext that Canadians are drowning in “the sea of misogyny, antisemitism, hatred, and conspiracy theories — this sort of pollution online that washes over our virtual borders from the United States.”

In other words, he has vowed to protect us both from America and from ourselves by legislating for a new nationwide gag order as well as preventing people from accessing information about the country and the world. His government will continue to regulate online comment as a form of “disinformation,” the Liberals' synonym for truth or fact, while reviving Trudeau’s Digital Safety Commission (Bill C-63), as Amy Hamm warns in the National Post, “to police Canadians’ speech, and impose life-destroying fines upon those whose speech was deemed hateful by our government censors.”

At the same time, Carney is poised to continue the Liberal Party’s vendetta against the energy-producing West, shutting down pipeline projects, banning tanker activity along the coast of British Columbia, and levying anti-emission, net-zero protocols designed to stifle the province’s economic output with the Trojan Horse deception of fighting climate change. His admiration for that mental infant Greta Thunberg tells us all we need to know. Add to this malpractice the travesty of a system that ensures that provincial Parliamentary and unelected Senate seats are distributed in such a way as to ensure that the Prairie Provinces are underrepresented, that conspires to appoint a submissive judiciary, and that intends to continue the uneven allotment of provincial wealth through the Marxist inspired Equalization program.

It should be obvious by this time that Carney, the ophidian master of political sleight, is not to be trusted as he maneuvers to make the country over in his own image. To avoid the coming debacle under the ideological diktats of a left-wing globalist, and to encourage and promote the spirit of provincial independence, Queen’s University law professor Bruce Pardy has written a Declaration of Independence for Alberta in which he states, “Liberty is America’s foundational idea, Canada’s is deference to authority.”

It is to a considerable extent different in the prairies, whose people have more in common with self-reliant and productive states like Texas and Montana than with grasping jurisdictions like Ontario and Quebec. Canada, however, as Pardy puts it, is “more interested in redistributing wealth than in producing it, more resolved to administer than to build, and more prone to languish than to strive. Its people have traded freedom for the appearance of safety. Its elites collaborate with foreign powers and global institutions. They sacrifice the interests of the people to plunder the country of what remains of its prosperity. For a privileged class of public servants, Canada has become a grift.”

Why is it that more people cannot rouse themselves to protest in meaningful ways, as the truckers did? All the truckers needed before being crushed by a tyrannical government was a greater proportion of the population and the police unions behind them. But the brave, the intelligent, and the decent are always in the minority. We need to keep in mind that we are dealing with the aggregate Canadian sensibility that boasts the collective IQ of a broom handle and a fear of the unprecedented.

Pardy’s Declaration concludes by praising Albertans as “proud and loyal Canadians. We are hardy people: industrious, self-sufficient, resourceful, and innovative. We seek no charity, but only the freedom to make our own way.” They feel entitled to allodial possession of their land, whereas Canada is, for the most part, a country where Unawares prefer to be ruled by Anywheres.

Some commenters to my articles on the subject believe that if resentful shove ever came to independent push, Carney, who has publicly stated that in certain circumstances he would not shrink from invoking the Emergencies Act (aka the War Measures Act), will not hesitate to call in the Armed Forces. We recall from our history books that Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, did precisely that to quell the Red River rebellion of 1870 in Manitoba. But times have changed. I suspect that Canada would prove militarily incapable of preventing independence. The Feds might call in the army, but he's probably at Tim's having a fritter.

The real problem is that Canadians, on the whole, were — and are — simply too lazy to investigate the man who became their prime minister, a dubious individual, as we have seen, a member of the evangelical class consisting of medullary globalists, plutocratic oligarchs, NGO ticks and parasites, technocratic elites, ideological whackjobs, and fiscal pirates. Nonetheless, the fear is that the Unawares may carry the day. It seems a plurality of Canadians are content to live in a country that would be more accurately named Carnada.

