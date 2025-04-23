The Morning Briefing: Gosh, I'm Gone for a Few Days and the Democrats Have Gotten Worse

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kalavumbra was quite indulgent with the Necco Wafers before hot yoga trivia night.

Advertisement

Of course, I will begin by thanking my friends Chris Queen and Kevin Downey Jr. for enabling me to have a perfectly magical Easter weekend with my loved ones. It was the first time in probably 20 years that I've been with my immediate family for a holiday, and the first time in eight years that my daughter and I had gotten to spend Easter together. Her boyfriend passed the "Meet the Michigan family" test, including a fairly buzzed "dad talk." The whole thing was topped off yesterday morning when we found out that #KruiserKid — a Twitter/X legendary hashtag — passed the New York bar exam. Nothing but proud dad vibes all around here.

Regulars here know that I am very passionate about and dedicated to my work, but when I'm not working, I'm really, really, double-secret probation not working. The only way I'll check the news is if I hear a warhead whistling towards me. And then it's a little to late.

Because of that most necessary habit, when I resurface into the weekday political news cycle it's like getting hit with a firehose of ice water that's mixed with fresh ghost pepper sauce. Yes, I know that the Year of our Lord 2025 version of the Democrats are thoroughly awful, but the "Oh yeah" reawakening is redolent in brusqueness.

Here is my main point in everything that is going on right now: the worst thing that the Democrats are lying about what President Trump is doing isn't as bad as the least worst thing they are actually doing. These are not good people. Well, the people who are running the Democratic Party down through the circles of Hell aren't, anyway. There is a wealth of "these people are mind-numbingly awful" material out there.

Advertisement

Sarah pulled me back into the political maelstrom with the headline "Why Can't They Just Blame the Rule Breakers for Once?"

THANK YOU.

The absence of accountability has been bedeviling the Republic for far too long now. It is what has gotten us into almost every mess we're in. It's easy to make the case that it's a bipartisan problem, but it is even easier to prove that it's the Democrats who benefit the most from not getting a comeuppance often enough.

My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote a column yesterday about the unmitigated chicanery of the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media:

This was the biggest and worst cover-up in American history. We had an administration with no president, effectively run by whoever could get to the autopen first, and the people tasked with reporting the facts lied to our faces. I only single out Collins today for a couple of reasons. One is that her White House-approved salesmanship was among the smarmiest and most self-righteous, and the other is that her employer, CNN, effectively sold her out while flogging Chris Whipple's new tell-all, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History."

Trust me, my friends, there is some juicy video in Stephen the Younger's column.

Our good friend Kevin Downey Jr. took a look at the attorney general of his home state:

Antar is accusing James of Mortgage fraud — lots of it. Perhaps even decades of it as there is evidence James has a long history of "flipping" houses for profit. Publicly, James appears to be defiant, but if the accusations are true — and more are coming out every few days — James' legal issues, which seem cut and dried, might send New York's salad-dodging, Trump-hating AG to the same destination she tried to send Trump, prison, for crimes similar to that which she charged Trump.

Advertisement

Letitia James is, unfortunately, the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York. That really does give her some leeway until other jurisdictions are involved, doesn't it? I mean, if the top cop decides it's not a problem. who cares, right? Let's hope consequences make a solid comeback.

A Note on the Death of Pope Francis. Sorry, kids, I'm not on the conservative media "Bash Francis" bandwagon. I'm dismayed by the pile-on there has been on this side. I know that even saying this is going to get more pile-on. I've been asked a lot to write a defense of my beliefs on this subject, but I'm going to have to pray harder to respond charitably to what I've read in the last few days. I did cover a lot of what I think about this in the last episode of "Faith All Over the Place."

Everything Isn't Awful

He meant to do that.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EhfRmOH8vw — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 22, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. CNN Just Pulled the Rug Out From Under CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Doctor Fired for Slamming ‘Trans’ Surgeries Receives Hefty Settlement

You're Not Going to Believe What Group of Democrats Wants to Push the Party to the 'Center'

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Rev. 'Rent-Free' Warnock Living Large on Congregation's Dime, Says Ethics Watchdog

Rumble in the Urban Jungle: Crazy Eddie vs. Dirty Tish, Round One — DING!

Magnificent Stephen Miller Blows Up the Left's Birthright Citizenship Fallacy

Advertisement

More of this. 'The Office' Actor Slams Media Bias and Its Trust Deficit

Trump Went There With the Sainted MS-13 Gangster: Check Out His Tats

Why Can't They Just Blame the Rule Breakers for Once?

Breaking: SCOTUS Again Sides With Illegal Aliens

Here's the Perfect Solution for Sending Joe Biden's Hordes of Illegal Voters Back Home

Video: Oxford Caught Promoting Anti-Christian, Pro-Islamic Propaganda Through Fake History

Democrats See MS-13 Gang Member as Their Next George Floyd

The Last Revelation of Saint Al Gore and His Final Prophecy for America

OK, Boomers: Canada's Surprising Electoral Generation Gap

Trump Gives New York State Until May 21 to End Congestion Pricing Tolls

Townhall Mothership

Rubio Announces Major Shakeup at State Department

Here's What Rahm Emanuel Said That Caused This Podcaster to Totally Melt Down

#FeelGoodStory. The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up

Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault

How Legal Junk Can Earn You 20 Years in Prison Thanks to ATF

Cam&Co. Florida Senator Blocks Repeal of Post-Parkland Gun Law

Cleveland-Area Prosecutors Fight to Disarm Those Accused But Not Convicted of Crimes

Alex Soros on Why Dems Lost: We Need to Lie Better

Oops. US Birthrate Falls Through the Floor

Scott Jennings: The Elites Sent a Message to Maher -- And Everyone Else

Army Cmdr. Suspended After Photos of Trump, Hegseth, Driscoll Vanish From Chain of Command Wall (Updated)

Advertisement

Dem Strategist Gets Caught in a Blatant Fabrication Against GOP Lawmaker: ‘Apologize for Lying’

Instead of Fighting Antisemitism, Harvard Sues Trump Admin—and Some Jewish Students Are Appalled

NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who Lied on Travel Visas

Oh. Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Trump Jacked Up Grocery Prices, Now He's Coming for Your Paycheck

Massive Eyeroll as Axios Whines Over Mahmoud Khalil Missing Baby’s Birth—Tough Luck, Don't Support Hamas

VIP

Stacey's Web

Happy Earth Day: The Climate Crisis Is Fake

Legacy Media Hits Sleazy New Low in RFK Jr. Smear Campaign

The Debate Rages About Whether the 'Signature of Life' Has Been Found 120 Light Years Away

Are America-Hating Leftists Finally Following Through on Their Threats to Leave?

Around the Interwebz

Steven Soderbergh Shopping Documentary On Final Interview Of John Lennon

12-year-old Doom 2 challenge map finally beaten after six-hour, 23K-demon grind

20 of the Strangest Maps Ever Created

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Radio: BBC

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: News Nation

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

New Media: John Fredericks Media Network





EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

White House Press Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.