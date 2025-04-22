Democrats See MS-13 Gang Member as Their Next George Floyd

The Democratic Party and their media allies are busy crafting their next political martyr, and this time, the man at the center of their campaign comes with a long, troubling history. Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a suspected MS-13 gang member, wife-beater, and human trafficker, is being transformed into a cause célèbre for deportation reform.

Despite all the evidence against Abrego Garcia, according to a new Politico article, Democrats are doubling down on their support of this man, claiming his deportation represents everything they see as wrong with the system. True to form, the left is feverishly painting over the ugly facts to push their agenda, just as they did with George Floyd in 2020.

A Democratic strategist described Abrego Garcia’s story as “heartbreaking and frustrating,” a narrative Democrats seem desperate to spin into political gold. Never mind that Abrego Garcia’s history suggests he is far from the innocent victim they portray him to be. To them, he is a symbol, a convenient means to energize their progressive base and push forward their immigration reform agenda.

And they have a very specific strategy to do it.

According to Politico, Democrats are not planning to make this case about immigration.

“As the party lines up to defend Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland resident mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, Democrats are emphasizing due process and the rule of law — side-stepping the thornier intricacies of immigration policy that have served as a drag on their party for years,” the article notes. “It’s part of a calibrated approach that Democrats are betting will keep the debate focused on the Trump administration’s refusal to bring Abrego Garcia back to the United States, after a federal judge ordered them to ‘facilitate’ his return and the Supreme Court upheld the decision.”

In many ways, this feels like a replay of the George Floyd case. Just as they did then, Democrats are strategically ignoring inconvenient truths to shape a narrative that creates outrage and energizes their voters. With Floyd, they chose to ignore the medical examiner’s findings that Floyd did not die from asphyxiation, as they claimed. Now, with Abrego Garcia, they gloss over his violent history, focusing instead on emotional appeals about the cruelty of deportation, all while conveniently ignoring the due process he received.

Politico’s reporting reveals that Democrats see Abrego Garcia’s case as a “winning issue” ahead of the election season. They believe it will energize Latino voters and progressive immigration activists while providing an opportunity to attack the deportation policies that President Trump reintroduced during his second term. Immigrant rights organizations have already latched onto the case, amplifying its visibility to rally support for progressive reforms. Despite this coordinated effort, some warn that advocating for such a dangerous person will alienate moderate voters, especially those concerned about border security.

Sure enough, Maryland residents don’t want Abrego Garcia back.

Who could have guessed that championing someone tied to human trafficking and gang activity may not be the slam dunk Democrats think it is?

Much like their strategy in 2020, Democrats are once again courting outrage, no matter the costs to social cohesion or truth. Their hope is clear: to use this case to advance their progressive immigration platform, turn out voters, and shift attention away from their failures.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not a victim of the system. He is a man with a long history of criminal behavior who was justifiably deported. Yet, in the hands of the Democratic Party, he is being recast as a martyr to stoke outrage, divide Americans, and push for an agenda that prioritizes political gains over public safety or societal unity. Once again, Democrats are gambling with their credibility and the nation’s stability, hoping the public won’t notice — or won’t care about — the truth.

