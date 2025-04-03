The Morning Briefing: Musk and DOGE Are Fun, but Tom Homan Is My Early Trump 47 MVP

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is attending a black tie apiculture and drum circle mindfulness symposium.

The whirlwind implementation of President Trump's ambitious agenda is still a lot of fun to watch, despite all of the interruptions by commie activist judges. The combination of much-needed relief after the slow torture of the Biden years with the entertainment value of watching the Democrats' heads explode on a daily basis is exactly what I voted for.

After decades of waiting for a Republican in any elective office to get serious about scaling back bureaucracy at any level, the work of Elon Musk and his Merry Band of Data Crunchers at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been a continuing cause for celebration. We've never seen anything like what they're doing and, if we're lucky, the work will stick and we won't need to see anything like it again.

I know, I know, that's a big "if."

While I will never tire of seeing the federal bureaucratic behemoth trimmed, I had concerns that were literally closer to home that made me vote for Trump. The Biden border nightmare was so spectacularly awful that people all over the United States were impacted by it. Discontent over the Democrats' insistence on importing criminals from other parts of the world was a huge driving factor that contributed to Trump's victory.

Those of us who live in border states wouldn't have fared well with a four-year Kamala Harris follow-up to the Biden years. I am grateful every day that hellish scenario didn't come to pass.

I wrote back in December that I couldn't wait for Trump Border Czar Tom Homan to get to work. Because of my proximity to the border, I had higher hopes for Homan than I did for Musk. Neither has disappointed. Yesterday, Matt wrote about the latest encouraging border progress report from Homan:

Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border dropped once again in March, plummeting to a historic low, with Border Patrol encountering just over 7,000 for the entirety of March. Border Czar Tom Homan praised Trump's leadership for achieving a stunning drop in illegal border crossings in a post on X. “President Trump’s leadership continues to break records! Border Patrol encounters for the month of March were just 7,181 total,” Homan wrote, emphasizing the historic significance of the figures. “I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984, which was 41 years ago. I cannot recall a single month since then that the numbers have been that low.”

No miracle formula or drastic measures were needed to accomplish this. The law enforcement agencies tasked with border security simply needed to be allowed to do their jobs. As we are all painfully aware, the last two Democratic administrations worked overtime to hamstring the Border Patrol and ICE.

In addition to the radical shift away from open borders lunacy, the "new sheriff in town" swagger and vibe that Tom Homan brings to this effort is essential. Republicans of yesteryear were easily drowned out by the constantly caterwauling Dem sanctuary politicians and the media hacks who abet them. Noise works for Dems when they want to cow squish Republicans.

Tom Homan has been steamrolling any Democrats who were still under the impression that rhetorical bravado would be effective. In fact, he began dealing with them before officially being on the job. That's why I was writing about him last year. As soon as Trump announced that he would be border czar, Homan began making the rounds of the Dem-friendly political shows. He made it clear that things were going to be different when Trump got back into office.

It's true that President Trump focused on border security in his first term. He didn't have a team that was as loyal or competent around him then, however. He didn't have Tom Homan.

Homan is precisely the tough, no-nonsense type that President Trump needed to be the face of the effort to clean up the Biden administration's dangerous border mess. As soon as Lent is over, I'll be hoisting a frosty mug of beer to toast his success.

SFK of the Day: I'll Just Be Over Here Relaxing While Media Dems Read Too Much Into WI Supreme Court Race

"There's nothing earth-shattering about the Democrats' ability to still win elections in Wisconsin. The Badger State is in a volatile purple phase, so every election is a real crapshoot. Last November, President Trump garnered the highest vote percentage in Wisconsin of any Republican since the electoral butt-whuppin' that Ronald Reagan gave the Dems in 1984, but his margin of victory was still of the hair's breadth variety. Almost 49% of Wisconsin's electorate voted for Kamala Harris, so there aren't going to be any gimmes for the Republicans there in the near future."

Shot of Vodka: TikTok Might Have Found an American Buyer, and It's a Perfect Match

"The Chinese version of TikTok serves its youthful audience a healthy diet of science, technology, math, history, life skills, patriotic themes, physical fitness, etc. The American version is designed to function as an enabler of social contagions, highlighting the most aberrant behaviors and conditioning its mostly younger users to think of them as normal."



