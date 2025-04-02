After Wisconsin It’s Clear: We’re Gonna Need More Billionaires and an Honest Media

Now that the Wisconsin supreme court election is over and the Marxist lady who promised insiders she’d gerrymander Republican seats out of existence won, it’s clear: We’re gonna need more billionaires. And fewer liars.

The leftist narrative machine busily worked to demonize the one billionaire newly involved in politics, Elon Musk, while giving the others a big fat pass (looking at you, JB Pritzker).

The Democrats screeched how evil Elon Musk’s spending was in the Badger State in the lead-up to this election but, of course, they had no problem welcoming their own billionaires to freely spend on the harpy (still looking at you, JB Pritzker).

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race was the most expensive such race in American history. Both sides combined to spend a record-smashing $107 million. Most of it came from Democrat billionaires, such as George and Alex Soros and tech billionaire and friend of Jeffrey Epstein, Reid Hoffman.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, money poured into the campaign from 100,000 people from all 50 states. As of a few days ago, Susan Crawford’s campaign had received 77% of her donations from out of state. Conservative normie Brad Schimel received 15% of his donations from out of state.

But there was money slinging both ways, and we won’t get the final tally until the next reporting period.

Let’s look at the biggest direct givers on both sides (* denotes a Wisconsin resident):

Democrats:

George Soros contributed $2 million to the Democrat Party to spend on the race.

JB Pritzker, of the Hyatt Hotel family and Illinois governor, donated $1.5 million.

*Lynde Uihlein, heir to the Schlitz Brewing Company: $740,000.

Lynn Schusterman, oil and gas billionaire: $500,000.

Gloria Page, from California: $450,000.

*Deborah Kern, Philanthropist: $450,000.

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn billionaire: $250,000.

Laura Ricketts, TD Ameritrade/Chicago Cubs owner: $254,056.

Ronald Conway, Silicon Valley tech investor: $250,000.

Lisa Mennet, Seattle, ex-wife of video game mogul, philanthropist: $250,000.

*Donald Katz, Venture capitalist, founded Audible: $150,000.

Six others gave $100,000.

Republicans:

*Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Company donated $3.095 million to the GOP, which used the money in the Supreme Court election.

Elon Musk gave $3 million directly to the GOP (his super PACs gave $15 million).

Elizabeth Uihlein, of the ULINE packing supplies fortune, gave $2.75 million to the GOP.

Richard Uihlein gave $1.65 million.

John Ricketts, of TD Ameritrade and Chicago Cubs fortune, gave $500,000.

*Gregg Kunes, Wisconsin/Midwest Kunes Auto Group: $200,000.

*Heidi Dawson: $140,000.

$140,000. Four more donated $100,000.

As Scott writes nearby, the demonization of Musk is, in part, to blame for the reason this race turned out the way it did. The mediacrats gleefully ran the left’s playbook against Musk, mischaracterizing his donations in Wisconsin in comparison to the decades-long Soros gauntlet, and purposely obscuring the rationale behind his efforts to cut government spending and save the country from de facto bankruptcy.

It's also a violent playbook. Burned-out hulks from fire-bombed Teslas festoon dealerships in a few states. Democrats cheerlead this behavior with a wink, wink, nod, nod while refusing to condemn these acts of domestic terrorism — all while their Jacobins are loosed to commit acts of violence against their Tesla-owning former comrades. I wonder who will play Robespierre in the movie.

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

