RFK Calls HHS Layoffs a ‘Win-Win for Taxpayers’

As the leftist media explodes in frenzy over thousands of layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services and its exceedingly numerous subsidiary agencies, Trump’s HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that the firings are a win for taxpayers, especially taxpayers who have suffered from harmful HHS decision-making.

Last week, Kennedy announced planned cuts of about 20,000 HHS jobs as he streamlines America’s excessive number of healthcare agencies. After revelations of some of the pure insanity the HHS was funding, from DEI to cross-sex hormones for youth to “gender affirming hormone therapy” for mice, many Americans saw the need for significant change. We all remember the horrors of HHS COVID-19 policies, too. But naturally, the media is going crazy over the layoffs, so Kennedy appealed directly to American taxpayers.

In an X post on April 1, Kennedy addressed the hysteria and furor, acknowledging the pain of newly unemployed individuals but explaining the reasons why — to put it in my own words — they should never have been hired to begin with:

“This is a difficult moment for all of us at HHS. Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs. But the reality is clear: what we've been doing isn't working. Despite spending $1.9 trillion in annual costs, Americans are getting sicker every year. In the past four years alone, the agency’s budget has grown by 38% — yet outcomes continue to decline. We must shift course. HHS needs to be recalibrated to emphasize prevention, not just sick care. These changes will not affect Medicare, Medicaid, or other essential health services.”

Kennedy ended by emphasizing the financial benefits at a time when our federal national debt is ballooning way out of control, “This overhaul is about realigning HHS with its core mission: to stop the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again. It’s a win-win for taxpayers, and for every American we serve.”

The firings reportedly include top NIH officials like the director of NIAID — the agency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and previously mired in scandal over its involvement in inhuman experiments on human orphans and beagle puppies and its alleged funding for the Chinese research that likely created COVID-19. Remember when Fauci swore that getting the “vaccine” meant you couldn’t get COVID-19, and encouraged kids to be vaccinated? Remember when he admitted that the six-foot rule was totally arbitrary?

How many people died alone, lost jobs and scholarships, or were injured because of the horrible NIAID guidelines? And newly removed NIAID director Jeanne Marrazzo was one of the “experts” who were regularly pushing the COVID narrative in the media and aggressively praising NIAID recommendations.

Kennedy is finally bringing accountability to healthcare agencies that have been violating our Constitution, attacking our rights, and harming our health for years.

