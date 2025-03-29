You Won’t Believe What Insanity HHS Was Funding

Catherine Salgado | 8:02 AM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Do you want your taxpayer dollars funding studies on preventing pregnancy in “transgender boys” or HIV stigma in Thailand? Fortunately, Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary also considers that a waste, so he’s cutting numerous idiotic woke studies.

Advertisement

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Trump’s new agency heads have uncovered billions of dollars of egregious fraud and waste, including the previously unknown agency whose employees lived “like kings” and the Social Security funding for 150+ year olds. Now HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is looking to streamline the massive, unwieldy, unconstitutional, and harmful federal healthcare agencies. It’s time to cure the woke mind virus. Read on for mind-blowing craziness.

First reported on Fox News, the woke HHS grants — presumably Biden-era, though there’s been deep government corruption for decades — included one for over $5 million to study “Harnessing the power of text messaging to reduce HIV incidence in adolescent males across the United States.” A Stanford University study, “Sex hormone effects on neurodevelopment: Controlled puberty in transgender adolescents,” received over $3.6 million from HHS. 

For Our VIPsWisconsin Superintendent Aims to Ax School Choice — Her Kids Went to Private School

A whopping 61 grants from HHS subsidiary NIH for California DEI and “gender” studies were also slashed, per Fox. The scale of federal fraud and waste is so vast it is difficult to comprehend. No wonder the Deep State was panicked at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House and at the appointment of Kennedy as HHS secretary.

Advertisement

"#TranscendentHealth – Adapting an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys," reads another $1,319,024 grant awarded to the Center for Innovative Public Health Research. 

The University of California, San Francisco's $2,554,402 grant for "Structural Racism and Discrimination in Older Men's Health Inequities" also was canceled, Fox Digital learned, as was a $822,539 grant to UCLA called "Buddhism and HIV Stigma in Thailand: An Intervention Study."

Meanwhile, Americans are more chronically unhealthy than ever. What a joke the federal bureaucracy is.

Altogether, hundreds of NIH grants on “gender” or DEI topics have already been canceled, including research on “multilevel and multidimensional structural racism” (whatever that means), “gender-affirming hormone therapy in mice”, and “microaggressions.” I think I lost brain cells just reading those inanities, and yet supposedly serious researchers were receiving taxpayer money for this.

RelatedMajor Surgery: RFK Jr. Plans to Slash 20K Jobs at HHS

Kennedy has already announced a reduction of some 20,000 HHS employees, as multiple of HHS’s subsidiary departments and agencies will be “merging… into a new organization called the Administration for Healthy America or AHA.” Imagine healthcare agencies actually working to make people healthy! Now if only we could have some major accountability for the former HHS leaders who ruined so many lives with their disastrous COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates… 

Advertisement

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: HEALTH TRANSGENDER COVID LOCKDOWN TRANSGENDERISM HEALTHCARE DEI

Recommended

The Hillary Clinton Political Comeback Begins TODAY! Scott Pinsker
It's Genocide O'Clock. Do You Know Where Your Courage Is? Kevin Downey Jr.
Guess Who Is Coming to the White House? Sarah Anderson
Weekend Parting Shot: Matt Walsh Is a Rank Goat Amateur Lincoln Brown
Belmont Club: If You Were Achilles in California Richard Fernandez
West Coast, Messed Coast™: Homeless Demand Tax $$ to Pay ‘RV Lord’ to Squat in Stolen Property Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Belmont Club: If You Were Achilles in California
Kruiser's 'BTB' — My Pro Tips on How to Be an Outrage Snob and Connoisseur
DOGE vs. The Swamp SITREP Vol. III: Deep Cuts Bleeding State Public Health™ War Chests Dry
Advertisement