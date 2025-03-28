Musk Says 40% of Social Security Calls Are Fraudulent

According to Elon Musk and DOGE, well over a third of calls to Social Security are from fraudsters gaming the system to steal our taxpayer dollars.

During a Fox News Special Report, the main Department of Government Efficiency(DOGE) team and their leader, Elon Musk, touched on the constant and widespread Social Security fraud they have uncovered. Cheats and liars are draining taxpayer resources.

One DOGE employee explained, “We learned 40% of the phone calls that they get are from fraudsters... that’s right, almost half.” Talk about egregious corruption and incompetence that needs to be addressed. How many billions of our dollars are going to fraudulent Social Security claims?

HOLY CR*P! Elon Musk and DOGE just revealed a whopping **40%** of calls to Social Security are fraudsters. “Fraudsters call in and claim to be a retiree. And then they convince the operator to change where the money is flowing.” “As a result of the work of DOGE, legitimate recipients of Social Security will receive MORE money — not less.” HOW HAS THIS GONE ON FOR SO MANY YEARS? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) Mar 26, 2025

Musk chimed in. “They steal people's Social Security. [And] what happens is, they call in, they say — they claim to be a retiree. Then they... convince the Social Security person on the phone to change the — where... the money's flowing. It actually goes to some fraudster,” Musk stated. “This is happening all day, every day, and then somebody doesn't receive their Social Security. It’s because of all the fraud loopholes in the Social Security system.” DOGE is looking to close those.

While Social Security is ultimately financially unsustainable, many Americans have become dependent on it, and some are worried about losing it. That, of course, is what Democrats want beneficiaries to believe — that Musk and Donald Trump are out to cut their benefits.

Apparently, that concerns Fox News' Bret Baier too. “How do you reassure people that what you all are doing is not going to affect their benefits?” Baier challenged Musk.

Musk emphatically responded, “What we're doing will help with their benefits. Legitimate people, as a result of the work of DOGE, will receive more Social Security, not less. I want to emphasize that as a result of the work of DOGE, legitimate recipients of Social Security will receive more money, not less money… and let the record show that I said this, and it will be proven out to be true. Let's check back on this clip in the future.”

We all know by now that DOGE discovered that people 150 years old and more (obviously fraudulent) were receiving Social Security benefits, inspiring the hilarious Babylon Bee video below:

When Johnny comes marching home again, hurrah, hurrah, we’ll give him a big, fat Social Security check, apparently.

Our federal government is now extremely bloated, corrupt, unwieldy, and ripe for fraud. That’s why the work of DOGE is so vitally important. We really do need Musk to take a chainsaw to the federal bureaucracy.

