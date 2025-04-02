‘What Is Wrong With Them?’ Trump Unloads on Four GOP Senators

President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on four Republican senators ahead of a key Senate vote that could unravel his efforts to hold Canada accountable for its role in the fentanyl crisis. The measure, a joint resolution backed by Democrats, seeks to terminate the national emergency Trump declared on fentanyl, effectively overturning his executive order imposing tariffs on the country.

Trump blasted the senators, accusing them of siding with Democrats on a critical issue and undermining his push to combat the deadly flow of fentanyl into the United States. He called on them to stand with their party and oppose what he described as a Democrat-backed attempt to weaken penalties on Canada for its role in flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl.

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats’ wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. He advocated for implementing tariffs on fentanyl imports, arguing that such a move would “make it more costly to distribute and buy.”

Trump accused these senators of enabling the radical left and the drug cartels by failing to take decisive action. “They are playing with the lives of the American people, and right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats and Drug Cartels,” he warned.

Trump dismissed the Senate bill in question as nothing more than a political maneuver designed to expose weak Republicans. “The Senate Bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it,” he declared.

He then questioned why these lawmakers would allow fentanyl to pour into the country “unchecked, and without penalty,” adding, “What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?”

Calling on voters in the states represented by these senators, Trump urged the people of Kentucky, Alaska, and Maine to take action and demand their elected officials embrace true Republican values. “Please contact these Senators and get them to FINALLY adhere to Republican Values and Ideals,” he wrote.

Trump also took a swipe at the senators’ relationship with Senate Republican leadership, expressing frustration with their unwillingness to support the party’s agenda. “They have been extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself,” he said.

With the fentanyl crisis continuing to devastate communities across the country, Trump’s remarks reflect his broader push for stronger border security and tougher policies against those responsible for the spread of the deadly drug. The Biden administration’s failure to curb fentanyl trafficking was a key issue in the 2024 election, and Trump has continued to hammer on the topic as a top priority of his second term.

