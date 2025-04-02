I'll Just Be Over Here Relaxing While Media Dems Read Too Much Into WI Supreme Court Race

Almost five months after their defeat last November, the Democrats are still standing atop a Mt. Everest-sized pile of rubble that they have to pick through in order to rebuild. Given their current situation, it's only natural that they celebrate any signs of life. However, a single sign of life doesn't mean that nothing but good news awaits in the rest of the rubble and that the original source of the disaster has been vanquished forever.

Unless, of course, the people considering all of this are in complete denial. As we are all aware, the Democratic Party elite and their media lapdogs are the reigning champions of denial here in 2025.

In the immediate aftermath of a commie winning a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are positively giddy about what that means for the chances of the party's emergence from what they view as the Dark Times. Their irrational exuberance is somewhat understandable, given that this is the first bit of good news that they've had in quite a while. It's still irrational, though.

This headline from the Opinion section of The Washington Post typifies the reaction: Musk's defeat in Wisconsin is a flashing warning for Republicans in 2026.

Whoa, a "flashing warning."

This article was written by WaPo veteran Karen Tumulty, who's not only out over her skis on this one, but out over the skis of the five people in front of her. A more sensible take would have been, "It was a much-welcomed good night for the Democrats in Wisconsin." That would have at least given Tumulty some cover for ignoring the two special elections that Republicans won easily in Florida on Tuesday. If you're going to read the tea leaves, then read all of the leaves that are left in the bottom of the cup.

There's nothing earth-shattering about the Democrats' ability to still win elections in Wisconsin. The Badger State is in a volatile purple phase, so every election is a real crapshoot. Last November, President Trump garnered the highest vote percentage in Wisconsin of any Republican since the electoral butt-whuppin' that Ronald Reagan gave the Dems in 1984, but his margin of victory was still of the hair's breadth variety. Almost 49% of Wisconsin's electorate voted for Kamala Harris, so there aren't going to be any gimmes for the Republicans there in the near future.

Here's one part of the Tumulty's fever-dream that I'd like to address:

The question is not only whether there will be a backlash against Trumpism, but also how well the party that controls Washington can galvanize the MAGA base when Trump himself is not on the ballot.

While obviously important for the future of the state, I don't know that a supreme court election is a real bellwether for any kind of election in the immediate or distant future. Yes, Elon Musk did raise the profile of the race, but that doesn't meant that the hard working rural Wisconsin residents who the GOP relies upon had the emotional bandwidth for this one.

Most of the headlines I've read in the MSM today have mentioned Musk, of course. He is now firmly entrenched as Public Enemy Number One-A on the Dems' list. While it's true that conservatives love what Musk is doing with the Department of Government Efficiency, it doesn't mean that we take everything he says about Republican politics as Gospel. We remember that he is new to this side of the aisle. We also don't idolize people in politics the way the Democrats do, which they fail to grasp. Yes, Musk invested money, time, and effort into this race, but even the greatest homerun hitters strike out a lot.

I'm not trying to sugarcoat anything here — this was a horrible result for Republicans in Wisconsin. However, the supreme court race there has no bearing on the nation's economy or national security, which will be the two biggest things upon which President Trump's eventual success or failure will be judged.

And given what a hot mess the Democratic Party is right now, its propaganda pimps might want to hold off on ordering any champagne for 2026.

