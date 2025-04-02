Is She Drunk? Kamala's Latest Public Appearance Was… Yikes…

Kamala Harris emerged from whatever bunker she's been hiding in to celebrate Tuesday's Wisconsin Supreme Court race results — and boy, was it a spectacle. Kamala Harris, whose public appearances have become increasingly erratic, posted a TikTok video that left many wondering if she'd hit the sauce before hitting the record button.

“Hi, Wisconsin, to all of you,” Kamala’s video began. “I just wanted to pop by to say thank you. You all are just extraordinary. You love our country. You care. You are making such extraordinary sacrifices on behalf of so many people, on behalf of communities, on behalf of people you may never meet. There is an unelected billionaire who should not and will not have a greater voice than the working people of Wisconsin.”

If you're keeping score at home, that's two "extraordinaries" and three "on behalf ofs" in under thirty seconds. But who's counting? Certainly not the Vice President, who seems to have forgotten that Wisconsin voters rejected her and Biden in 2024 faster than she can say "word salad."

The 🍷wine box chimed in 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mNMhAVR2Gr — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 2, 2025

The occasion for Harris's bizarre virtual appearance was liberal candidate Susan Crawford's victory over Republican Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. The win, which establishes a 4-3 Democratic majority, which will likely cost Republicans two House seats through redistricting before 2026.

But let's talk about the Democrats' sudden amnesia regarding "unelected billionaires" in politics. While they're clutching their pearls about Musk's political activity, they've conveniently forgotten about their own billionaire brigade, including George Soros and at least three other Democratic mega-donors who poured money into the race. Funny how billionaire influence only becomes problematic when it's not serving their agenda.

Harris's video performance was vintage Kamala, complete with her signature grating tone, redundant phrasing, and awkward messaging that makes AI chatbots sound natural by comparison. It's remarkable how someone with universal name recognition can consistently sound like she's reading from a focus-grouped script written by a committee of bureaucrats.

The timing couldn't be more perfect (or painful) as polls show that Harris continues to lead Democratic primary polls for 2028. Yeah, it’s entirely because of name recognition, but it’s still pretty bad when every time the top contender for the 2028 Democratic Party nomination comes out of hiding, she seems drunk.

Last year, a few weeks after her embarrassing election performance, she released a video where she appeared to be under the influence of something.

“I just have to remind you, don't you ever let anybody take your power from you,” she said in the November video. “You have the same power that you did before November 5th, and you have the same purpose that you did, and you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don't ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.”

I think she doesn’t want anyone to take your power from you, but I’m not sure. Seriously, though, videos like these really make you wonder how anyone thought she was a good candidate for president.

