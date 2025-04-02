Video: Muslims Still Furious Over Christian Victories at Battles of Tours (732) and Vienna (1683)

Raymond Ibrahim | 11:06 AM on April 02, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

Muslims are still trying to "avenge" themselves — including through acts of terrorism — against historical Christian victories over Islam from more than a millennium ago, such as the battle of Tours in France, in 732. Meanwhile, the city council of Vienna has been more than happy to appease Muslims against the man who saved Vienna from Islam in 1683 — all in the name of combatting "Islamophobia." 

I discuss it all below, with a special look at what Vienna has become since opening its doors to Islam:

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

