The Trump Effect: The Border Crossing Numbers That Democrats Don't Want You to See

In his speech to Congress last month, President Donald Trump called out Joe Biden and the Democrats for falsely claiming that it would take new legislation to secure the border because border crossings went down significantly on Trump’s watch, proving that “all we really needed was a new president.”

Advertisement

Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border dropped once again in March, plummeting to a historic low, with Border Patrol encountering just over 7,000 for the entirety of March.

Border Czar Tom Homan praised Trump's leadership for achieving a stunning drop in illegal border crossings in a post on X.

“President Trump’s leadership continues to break records! Border Patrol encounters for the month of March were just 7,181 total,” Homan wrote, emphasizing the historic significance of the figures. “I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984, which was 41 years ago. I cannot recall a single month since then that the numbers have been that low.”

These numbers represent a sharp contrast to what the country experienced under the Biden administration.

“It’s a far cry from the more than 11,000 [encounters] a day that we saw for a time period under Biden,” Homan noted.

Recommend: Elon Musk Destroys Jessica Tarlov With Two Minutes of DOGE Truth



He credited the significant improvements to the ability of Border Patrol agents to do their jobs effectively under Trump’s policies.

Advertisement

“The men and women of the Border Patrol have proven what they can accomplish when they are allowed to do their job and complete the mission of their agency,” he said.

Homan did not hesitate to lay blame for the crisis under Biden’s administration, highlighting the damage caused by lax enforcement policies.

“The last administration had the Border Patrol releasing millions of illegal aliens into the United States, which caused more and more to come,” he said. “Thanks to President Trump and his game-changing policies, those days are over.”

He closed by extending his gratitude to Border Patrol agents for their ongoing dedication and service.

“Thank you to the patriots of the Border Patrol who are making this country safe again!” Homan declared.

Under Trump’s immigration policies, the United States is seeing a return to border enforcement that puts the safety of Americans first and discourages illegal crossings.

The New York Post has more:

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has “maxed out” its detention space and is asking Congress to fund additional beds to support its mass deportation campaign that yielded 32,000 arrests in its first 50 days. The Trump administration is ramping up efforts to deport Tren de Aragua gangbangers and members of MS-13, 17 of whom were handed over to El Salvador Sunday night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X. The latest removals come as the Trump administration continues to pursue a court battle to continue its effort to deport suspected gangbangers to El Salvador’s hell-hole mega prison without giving them due process.

Advertisement

A Department of Homeland Security source told the Post that migrants are “scared there are consequences now” and added that “everyone who is caught is charged and does time.”

Want even more of the truth about Trump's historic border success that the mainstream media won't tell you? As a VIP member, you'll get exclusive analysis, behind-the-scenes updates from our border correspondents, and uncensored coverage of how President Trump continues to secure America. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and support real journalism that puts America first. Don't let the liberal media hide these victories—sign up now!