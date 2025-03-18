The Morning Briefing: Israel Opts to Put Hamas on the 72 Virgins Express

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sellentak learned the hard way about the digestive perils of mixing Grape Nehi and rage-clogging.
The terrorist savages who are running what is left of Hamas would appear to be very slow on the uptake. They're operating as if the group is in a strong negotiating position in the war that it's losing to Israel. The psychotic zeal that fuels terrorist organizations doesn't really foster wisdom in any of the groups' leaders.
Like all of the other terrorist organizations around the world, Hamas was emboldened by Joe Biden's weakness. The worst people in the world had an extended field day from January 20, 2021 to January 20, 2025. The Biden administration kept insisting that the United States was still a staunch ally of Israel, all the while bemoaning the fate of the poor Gazans. It was most definitely a forked-tongue approach to diplomacy that was frustrating for Israel and a pick-me-up for the bad guys.
Hamas leaders have been trying to slow play the release of the hostages they've taken, while Israel has demanded the immediate release of all of them. Now that the United States truly is Israel's ally again, President Trump recently demanded the same, which Matt covered:
Trump has been in office for just a few weeks, and he’s managed to bring home several Israeli and American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in that time. Though there’s been progress made, it’s not fast enough for Trump, and he made a chilling statement to Hamas, warning them it’s time to get this done.
“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose,” Trump began. “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”
That was at the beginning of the month. Hamas didn't heed the warning, and Israel ran out of patience. The precarious ceasefire is — to the surprise of no one — over. Paula wrote about it last night:
Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, “Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza in light of Hamas’ refusal to release the kidnapped and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities."
"If Hamas does not release all the kidnapped, the gates of hell will open in Gaza, and Hamas’ murderers and rapists will meet the IDF with forces they have never known before," Katz warned. "We will not stop fighting until all the kidnapped return home and all the war’s goals are achieved."
The consensus of the sane people in the world is that the "war's goals" should definitely involve the complete elimination of Hamas. Israelis are at risk as long as any of them are still roaming around Gaza. Even if there are just a few, they'll get right to work grooming young Gazans for the next generation of attempts to wipe Israel off the map. Those same innocent Gazans that spoiled American college students are using as excused to become latter-day Brownshirts.
After October 7, 2023, international support for Israel's right to annihilate Hamas should have been very strong. Instead, the Biden administration's tepid backing rubbed off on other "allies." For all intents and purposes, Israel was being left hung out to dry. That didn't slow down its response, of course, but it did kick off a rise in anti-Semitism in Western countries.
It is now Israel's turn to be emboldened by the President of the United States. I'm not saying that the Israeli's need that to make sure all of their war goals are achieved, but it has to be a comfort knowing that they won't run out of firepower on Trump's watch.
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
I have neighbors who walk their goats on leashes. That's what made me obsessed with goats.
Gentle dog.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/x8o8IKJKRj— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 16, 2025
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. You'll Never Guess Who Else Thinks Newsom's Podcast Is Totally Cringe
Israel Unleashes 'Gates of Hell' on Hamas
‘A Travesty’: Conor McGregor Exposes Ireland’s Migration Crisis
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Here's the Dirty Little Secret Behind the Democrats' Collapse
Border Czar Tom Homan: ‘I Don’t Care What the Judges Think.'
National Border Patrol Council President Praises Trump
Trump Declares Biden Pardons ‘Void’ Over Autopen Signatures
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in George Washington’s Army
VodkaPundit, Part Trois. So a Cabinet Official Just Went on a Sunday Show to... TELL THE TRUTH???
NYT: We Were 'Badly Misled' on Covid Lab Leak. But Guess Who's to Blame?
The GOP Can Increase Its Margins in the Senate in '26 and '28. It Starts With These Two Seats.
France Demands America: ‘Give Us Back the Statue of Liberty!’
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. Boot the Ungrateful Foreigners the Hell Out of America
Fani Willis Is Going to Pay Big for Violating State Law While Prosecuting Trump
Is This the Aide Behind Biden's Controversial Autopen Signings?
DEI-Obsessed Democrats Are Doing This on Purpose
Could Republican Cuts End CDC Funding For Gun Research? Only If We're Lucky
Cam&Co. Why a California Bill Attacking Self Defense Was Yanked By Its Author
Canada: A Sign of Things to Come
With friends like these...Texas REPUBLICAN Legislator Moves Bill to Ban Memes
Whack-A-Mole Update: Romanian 'Democracy'
Leavitt to Media: Trump Was Just 'Begging the Question' You Should Have Been Asking (Updated)
New: White House Drops Awesome Deportation Video As a Warning Against Illegal Entry
VA Secretary Collins: Critics Spreading 'Fake News' About DOGE Impact on Veterans' Care
Journalist Claims Trump 'Offered His Bed' to 'MAGA Star,' and You Truly Don't Hate the Press Enough
ABC News: USAID Staffer Evacuated From the Congo Returned to a Different Crisis: DOGE
CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien Gang Member Deportations
Oh. White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
VIP
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
DEI DeathWatchParty Vol. X: Trump Slash-and-Burn Vindicated
Time to Drive the Pro-Hamas Snakes From Ireland
Trump Played the Media Like a Fiddle, and It Was Awesome
Black Community Literally Up in Arms Over Alleged Nazi Threat
GOLD. 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Around the Interwebz
Netflix Leads Media Stocks Higher On Bullish Report Amid Broad Market Uptick
Physicists unlock another clue to brewing the perfect espresso
The Color of St. Patrick's Day Wasn't Always Green
Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher
Trump broke the eggs. In more ways than one.
Eggcellent 😎 pic.twitter.com/5gcngFeKFG— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 17, 2025
Bee Me
I feel seen.
St. Patrick Glad He Brought Christianity To The Anglo-Saxons So Their Descendants Could Get Plastered And Punch Each Other https://t.co/QlfHd9FfW9 pic.twitter.com/4KuwRZoEsz— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 17, 2025
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Landspace of Nagybánya https://t.co/PM8ud6GbIY pic.twitter.com/dyuGQbSiB2— Kmetty János (@KmettyJanos) March 17, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
This is for all of my radio friends.
POTUS Press Today
Join the conversation as a VIP Member