The Morning Briefing: Israel Opts to Put Hamas on the 72 Virgins Express

The terrorist savages who are running what is left of Hamas would appear to be very slow on the uptake. They're operating as if the group is in a strong negotiating position in the war that it's losing to Israel. The psychotic zeal that fuels terrorist organizations doesn't really foster wisdom in any of the groups' leaders.

Like all of the other terrorist organizations around the world, Hamas was emboldened by Joe Biden's weakness. The worst people in the world had an extended field day from January 20, 2021 to January 20, 2025. The Biden administration kept insisting that the United States was still a staunch ally of Israel, all the while bemoaning the fate of the poor Gazans. It was most definitely a forked-tongue approach to diplomacy that was frustrating for Israel and a pick-me-up for the bad guys.

Hamas leaders have been trying to slow play the release of the hostages they've taken, while Israel has demanded the immediate release of all of them. Now that the United States truly is Israel's ally again, President Trump recently demanded the same, which Matt covered:

Trump has been in office for just a few weeks, and he’s managed to bring home several Israeli and American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in that time. Though there’s been progress made, it’s not fast enough for Trump, and he made a chilling statement to Hamas, warning them it’s time to get this done. “‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose,” Trump began. “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

That was at the beginning of the month. Hamas didn't heed the warning, and Israel ran out of patience. The precarious ceasefire is — to the surprise of no one — over. Paula wrote about it last night:

Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, “Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza in light of Hamas’ refusal to release the kidnapped and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities." "If Hamas does not release all the kidnapped, the gates of hell will open in Gaza, and Hamas’ murderers and rapists will meet the IDF with forces they have never known before," Katz warned. "We will not stop fighting until all the kidnapped return home and all the war’s goals are achieved."

The consensus of the sane people in the world is that the "war's goals" should definitely involve the complete elimination of Hamas. Israelis are at risk as long as any of them are still roaming around Gaza. Even if there are just a few, they'll get right to work grooming young Gazans for the next generation of attempts to wipe Israel off the map. Those same innocent Gazans that spoiled American college students are using as excused to become latter-day Brownshirts.

After October 7, 2023, international support for Israel's right to annihilate Hamas should have been very strong. Instead, the Biden administration's tepid backing rubbed off on other "allies." For all intents and purposes, Israel was being left hung out to dry. That didn't slow down its response, of course, but it did kick off a rise in anti-Semitism in Western countries.

It is now Israel's turn to be emboldened by the President of the United States. I'm not saying that the Israeli's need that to make sure all of their war goals are achieved, but it has to be a comfort knowing that they won't run out of firepower on Trump's watch.

