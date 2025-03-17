Trump Declares Biden Pardons ‘Void’ Over Autopen Signatures

In a shock move Sunday night, Donald Trump declared that the pardons Joe Biden issued to the accused J6 Committee criminals and other leftist crooks are void because the previous president didn’t actually sign them.

While Biden wasn’t the first president to use an Autopen, allegations have flown thick and fast that senile Old Joe often didn’t decide to sign — and possibly didn’t always know what was being signed. Evidently Trump believes the evidence is strong enough on those counts to justify volcanic action.

While Trump’s move will no doubt create a political and legal firestorm, it is rather glorious to see a Republican president actually trying to reverse bogus butt-covering from crooked politicians. It too often seems U.S. criminals like Ilhan Omar and Biden just have to get elected to an office and tack a title on their names to avoid arrests, jail time, or any other severe consequences for their conduct. That’s not how a democratic republic is supposed to function. It remains to be seen if Trump can actually succeed in his bold move.

Trump made the stunning announcement on Truth Social in the wee hours between Sunday and Monday:

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!

Again, presumably, Trump and his administration have evidence to this effect, which we hope to see released.

Trump continued:

The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!

Ultimately, this is about who was actually running the country under the previous Democrat administration. We all know it wasn’t Dementia Joe — so who was it?

