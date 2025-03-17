Trump Declares Biden Pardons ‘Void’ Over Autopen Signatures

Catherine Salgado | 9:06 AM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In a shock move Sunday night, Donald Trump declared that the pardons Joe Biden issued to the accused J6 Committee criminals and other leftist crooks are void because the previous president didn’t actually sign them.

Advertisement

While Biden wasn’t the first president to use an Autopen, allegations have flown thick and fast that senile Old Joe often didn’t decide to sign — and possibly didn’t always know what was being signed. Evidently Trump believes the evidence is strong enough on those counts to justify volcanic action.

While Trump’s move will no doubt create a political and legal firestorm, it is rather glorious to see a Republican president actually trying to reverse bogus butt-covering from crooked politicians. It too often seems U.S. criminals like Ilhan Omar and Biden just have to get elected to an office and tack a title on their names to avoid arrests, jail time, or any other severe consequences for their conduct. That’s not how a democratic republic is supposed to function. It remains to be seen if Trump can actually succeed in his bold move.

Advertisement

RelatedTrump Mocks Biden’s Autopen Usage with Epic Photo

Trump made the stunning announcement on Truth Social in the wee hours between Sunday and Monday:

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! 

Again, presumably, Trump and his administration have evidence to this effect, which we hope to see released.

Recommended: Trump Admin Demolishing Biden’s Illegal Alien Processing Centers

Trump continued:

The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!

Advertisement

Ultimately, this is about who was actually running the country under the previous Democrat administration. We all know it wasn’t Dementia Joe — so who was it?

We here at PJ Media can’t do what we do without your support. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN REPUBLICAN PARDON BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Recommended

Here’s the Brilliance Behind Trump’s Move Declaring Biden’s Pardons ‘Void' Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: President Trump Spent the Weekend Golfing and Hunting Pirates Stephen Kruiser
You'll Never Guess Who Else Thinks Newsom's Podcast Is Totally Cringe Stephen Green
Here's How Trump Outsmarted the Judge Who Halted Deportations of Gang Members Matt Margolis
France Demands America: ‘Give Us Back the Statue of Liberty!’ Scott Pinsker
Woman Wearing MAGA Hat Denied Service, Threatened With Baseball Bat at Indianapolis Jazz Club Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Vital Importance of Skills and Manual Labor: Part I
DEI DeathWatchParty Vol. X: Trump Slash-and-Burn Vindicated
The Left's Tesla Tantrums Prove That Musk and DOGE Broke Them
Advertisement