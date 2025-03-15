Trump Admin Demolishing Biden’s Illegal Alien Processing Centers

The Trump administration has launched its demolition of the previous administration’s processing centers for facilitating the illegal alien invasion of our country.

The Biden-Harris centers for processing illegal aliens are set to tumble down as the Trump border crackdown continues, per Breitbart on March 14. This could save the American taxpayer millions of dollars every single month. No longer will the Border Patrol function as a welcoming committee instead of law enforcement, thanks to Trump and his border czar Tom Homan.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) chief celebrated the continuing securing of our border. “Due to the unprecedented drop in apprehensions of illegal aliens as a result of President Trump’s leadership, CBP is reducing the number of temporary, soft-sided processing facilities where illegal aliens have been held in specific locations along the southwest border,” stated Pete R. Flores, the acting CBP commissioner.

Flores added, “CBP no longer has a need for them as illegal aliens are being quickly removed. The U.S. Border Patrol has full capability to manage the detention of apprehended aliens in its permanent facilities. Manpower and other resources dedicated to temporary processing facilities will be redirected toward other priorities and will speed CBP’s progress in gaining operational control over the southwest border.”

UPDATE 🚨 Illegal border crossings have plummeted, leading to the closure of several temporary processing facilities along the southwest border. Each facility shutdown saves $5-$30M/month. More resources for border security, less taxpayer money spent.



➡️ https://t.co/tWoWFybXdF pic.twitter.com/TCl01jqLQh — CBP (@CBP) March 13, 2025

Breitbart explained:

According to a source within CBP, not authorized to speak to the media, the contractor-operated shelters cost nearly $10 million each monthly. The shelters served the purpose of housing illegal aliens after apprehension by the Border Patrol, the source disclosed. Most were released to await asylum hearings under the Biden administration’s dismantling of border enforcement measures the previous Trump administration put in place. CBP officials said they plan to close the centers that processed millions of illegal aliens into the United States. Texas locations include Donna, North Eagle Pass, and Laredo. Facilities in Yuma and Tucson, Arizona, and San Diego, California, will also be taken down.

As a native of Tucson, I say this can’t happen fast enough. State, city, and federal resources have been lavished on illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. Trump and Homan are changing that.

New border numbers are in!



Darien Gap crossings:



February 2024- 37,166

February 2025- 408



ICE arrests in first 50 days: 32,809



Turns out all we needed was a new president! pic.twitter.com/f5nWWhXDax — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2025

The number of Darien Gap illegal alien crossings went from 37,166 in Feb. 2024 under Biden to 408 in Feb. 2025 under Trump. ICE has arrested almost 33,000 illegal alien criminals in the first 50 days of his presidency. Our country truly has a border again.

