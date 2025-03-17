National Border Patrol Council President Praises Trump

National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) president Paul Perez appeared on "America's Newsroom" on Fox News on Monday and had nothing but great things to say about President Donald Trump. The NBPC is the labor union that represents Border Patrol agents and other staff members.

Perez had nothing but good things to say about President Trump.

Host Dana Perino first asked him about the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 members who landed in El Salvador on Saturday night after an activist judge tried to stop their deportation. Perez said he couldn't understand why a judge, or anyone else for that matter, would want to do that. He tried to explain that these are really bad guys that we're talking about, calling them the "worst of the worst."

You know, this judicial activism that's going on — the ACLU brought into the courts to try to get President Trump to stop a planeload of felons, of bad people, these guys that have been terrorizing these communities — why would anybody do that? President Trump puts the safety of Americans first and foremost. He campaigned on that. That's the mandate that the American public gave him, and he's doing what he said he was going to do.

After Perino asked him where the various gang members were found, he added:

They were gathered up in different locations and put on this plane. I mean, they're sending the worst of the worst out of here. That prison was designed to hold these types of terrorist, these types of people who are menaces to society that we need out of this country. So, it's a really, really good thing that they were put on that plane and they were not brought back.

Perino also asked him about the building of the new seven-mile section of the border wall in Arizona, which Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced on Sunday.

Announcing today - we’re building 7 more miles of wall.



Make America Safe Again! pic.twitter.com/JyVgxrzSZY — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 16, 2025

Perez pointed out that as soon as Biden took office, he halted the building and other sections of the wall, and unlike Biden, Trump and Noem actually listened to the Border Patrol agents on the front lines. (You know, the ones who deal with border security every day all day and probably know what they're talking about.) He says it's a "really, really good thing for the safety and security of our country."

Finally, Perez praised the support that Border Patrol is receiving from the president and the Department of Defense, something it didn't get for the last four years, and said agents are now back on the front lines rather than "babysitting" and processing the people who cross the border illegally.

"It's amazing what the policies of President Trump have done: remain in Mexico and ending catch and release," he said, adding, "It's something Biden could have done. He said he couldn't, but President Trump did it without congressional action, and he's doing a great job. We're out there, and it's a really good thing for us."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

President Trump is doing exactly what he said he was going to do and what the people of the United States voted for, but the mainstream media refuses to report on it. At PJ Media, we do.

