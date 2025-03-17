‘A Travesty’: Conor McGregor Exposes Ireland’s Migration Crisis

On St. Patrick’s Day, Irish UFC champion Conor McGregor visited President Donald Trump in the White House and delivered his opinion on topics that included the increasingly existential illegal migration crisis in Ireland.

McGregor, who has indicated his desire to run for office in Ireland more than once, spoke out emphatically at the White House. “What's going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability,” he said.

The mixed martial arts fighter continued, “Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country.” In fact, “There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. So issues need to be addressed,” he added.

Conor McGregor calls out Ireland's immigration crisis while at the White House! pic.twitter.com/fT76yh9iF4 — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) March 17, 2025

McGregor expressed his hope that Irish-Americans would listen to his warning too, “because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.” He described the Irish people’s affection for America. “Ireland and America, we are siblings. We consider America our big sibling. So it's important for Ireland to be a peaceful, prosperous country for 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, [to] come back to their home.”

He ended, “So we wish for our relationship with the United States to continue, and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro. And that's how we feel.”

Harris and Martin know well that Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA HAS given a voice on the international stage to the vast majority of the people of Ireland who strongly oppose what our rogue government has done and continues to do to our country with dangerous and unlawful… pic.twitter.com/gmzAEkX8fs — Lawyers For Justice Ireland (@LFJIreland) March 17, 2025

Trump and McGregor had a congenial meeting. “Your work ethic is inspiring,” McGregor said to Trump as the U.S. president proudly showed the fighter a map with “Gulf of America” written on it in the Oval Office.

Conor McGregor was invited to the White House for St Patrick's Day to meet President Trump and discuss mass immigration into Ireland. pic.twitter.com/lvX4Rpu9s2 — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) March 17, 2025

Trump recently called McGregor his favorite Irishman when speaking with globalist Irish PM Micheal Martin. Today, leftist Martin tried to claim that McGregor did not reflect most Irish people‘s opinions. “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland,” Martin pontificated on X.

But the group Lawyers for Justice Ireland contradicted Martin and deputy PM Simon Harris. “Harris and Martin know well that Conor McGregor … HAS given a voice on the international stage to the vast majority of the people of Ireland who strongly oppose what our rogue government has done and continues to do to our country with dangerous and unlawful migration policy. Their denial only reveals more who they really are,” the group declared.

In 2023 and 2024, crowds of Irish took to the streets to protest the illegal migration crisis, particularly the influx of violent Muslim men.

