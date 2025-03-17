Border Czar Tom Homan: ‘I Don’t Care What the Judges Think.'

President Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan delivered a fiery message during an appearance on Fox News Monday, vowing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will not back down in its efforts to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens under the Trump administration.

“Another flight, another flight. Every day the teams are going to be out there. Every day,” Homan declared. “Every day, the men and women of ICE are going to be in the neighborhoods of this nation arresting criminal, illegal alien, public safety threats and national security threats.”

Homan made it clear that neither protests nor opposition from left-wing activists would deter the administration’s enforcement of immigration laws. “Lawrence, you’re not going to stop us. We made a promise to the American people. President Trump has made a promise to the American people. We’re going to make this country safe again,” he said.

Homan expressed his commitment to the mission and praised Trump’s leadership, calling him “the greatest president in the history of my life.” He continued, “I wake up every morning loving my job because I work for [him]… and we’re going to make this country safe again. I’m proud to be a part of this administration.”

Homan dismissed concerns about legal challenges and political opposition and stated bluntly, “We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care what the left thinks. We’re coming.”

Fox News host Lawrence Jones praised Homan’s unyielding stance, referencing an instance where Homan confronted protesters while casually eating an apple. “I just love seeing you going through these protesters, just crunching on the apple as their liberal tears just flew out the hallway,” Jones quipped.

If you haven’t seen that video, here it is:

Tom Homan casually eating an apple while getting berated by a mob of lunatics is my new Roman Empire pic.twitter.com/9nDdCXkZNv — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 12, 2025

Homan’s remarks underscore the administration’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws and prioritizing public safety, despite fierce resistance from the left.

Border Czar Tom Homan on deportation flights: "We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care what the Left thinks. We're coming." pic.twitter.com/52NJAO71HC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 17, 2025

Homan’s statement comes after Trump outsmarted an activist judge who claimed that the president couldn’t invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang. By the time the news broke Saturday morning, ICE flights were already set to take off.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg tried to stop the deportations with a temporary restraining order and went so far as to order the plane carrying 200 gang members to turn around. However, by the time Boasberg issued his order, both flights were already in international airspace.

The administration’s legal team determined the judge’s ruling had no authority beyond U.S. borders, and the deportations continued as planned. Even better, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele agreed to incarcerate the criminals. Check and mate.

The radical left thinks that it can thwart Trump's agenda via the courts; the Trump administration isn't going to let lawless judges prevent them from protecting Americans.

