Here’s the Brilliance Behind Trump’s Move Declaring Biden’s Pardons ‘Void'

President Donald Trump dropped a bombshell Sunday evening. As my PJ Media colleague Catherine Salgado reported, Trump declared Joe Biden's pardons void due to the suspicious use of an autopen and serious questions about whether Sleepy Joe even knew what he was rubber-stamping.

“The 'Pardons' that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

But here's what's really fascinating — and telling. Biden's social media team remains suspiciously silent. Not a peep from his X account disputing the autopen accusations. These are serious allegations that merit a response, yet we got nothing. Really makes you think, doesn't it?

Trump's second Truth Social post cuts right to the heart of the matter: "The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime." This isn't just about pardons; it's about who was really running our government.

How is this going to play out? Proving that Biden wasn't aware of these pardons might be an uphill battle. But something tells me that's not the point. While I suspect that it will be virtually impossible to prove that Biden didn’t authorize those pardons, I still think this may have been a brilliant move by Trump.

Here’s why. Every legal challenge, every court filing, every public statement will keep this scandal front and center. Even if the pardons ultimately stand, the damage to Biden's legacy and the Democratic Party will be done.

Why we’ve been reporting on this scandal for several days, mainstream media coverage of the scandal has been virtually nonexistent. However, I’m starting to see reports from mainstream outlets trickle out. So far, I've seen reports from NBC News, Axios, Bloomberg, The Hill, USA Today, NewsNation, and ABC News. The story is out there now, which means that the American people will see exactly how the Deep State operates behind the scenes with its cognitively challenged puppet, Biden.

Why focus specifically on pardons and not Biden's executive orders or judicial nominations? Because Trump knows exactly what he's doing. By challenging these pardons, he's forcing several sitting Democrats who received preemptive pardons from Biden to publicly defend their get-out-of-jail-free cards and attack Trump for declaring Biden’s pardons void. The mainstream media can't ignore this story when their favorite Democrats are squirming under the spotlight.

The mere fact that we're having this conversation about whether the President of the United States actually knew who he was pardoning should terrify every American. This isn't about political parties anymore; it's about the integrity of the highest office in our land.

As I’ve pointed out in previous coverage of the scandal, the use of an autopen isn't unprecedented in presidential actions, but using one to sign executive orders and pardons while serious questions exist about the president's mental faculties and consent? That's a whole different ballgame. The Trump administration hints at having evidence to support these claims, and given its track record of exposing Democratic corruption, I wouldn't bet against it. Will that be enough for them to be declared legally void? I'm skeptical, but again, that may not be the actual point.

The Democrats thought they could quietly slip these pardons through without scrutiny. Thanks to President Trump's strategic move, the American people will get to see exactly how the sausage is made in Biden's White House, and it's not pretty.

Watch as this story unfolds. The mainstream media can try to bury it, but with prominent Democrats forced to defend their questionable pardons, this scandal isn't going anywhere. The public at large is finally going to hear all about it. And that's exactly what Trump intended.

