Israel Unleashes 'Gates of Hell' on Hamas, Ending Ceasefire

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is over. The Israeli Defense Force resumed bombing raids after Hamas rejected multiple hostage deals.

Bombs could be seen pounding Gaza early Tuesday morning:

Gaza is being bombarded as we speak.



The humiliating and awful ceasefire is finally over.



pic.twitter.com/wwZNsRxtR9

Israeli airstrikes are now targeting locations across Gaza. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is over. pic.twitter.com/SlihfqeSlR

Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, “Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza in light of Hamas’ refusal to release the kidnapped and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities."

"If Hamas does not release all the kidnapped, the gates of hell will open in Gaza, and Hamas’ murderers and rapists will meet the IDF with forces they have never known before," Katz warned. "We will not stop fighting until all the kidnapped return home and all the war’s goals are achieved."

There are believed to be 59 Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that he and Katz "have instructed the IDF to act forcefully against the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip."

"This decision comes after Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all proposals presented by U.S. President’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and other mediators," the statement continued.

"At this moment, the IDF is striking Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip to achieve the war’s objectives as set by the political leadership, including the release of all our hostages—both the living and the fallen. From this point forward, Israel will escalate its military operations against Hamas with increasing intensity."

Netanyahu said the plan "was presented by the IDF last weekend and has been approved by the political leadership."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the Israelis consulted the Trump administration before launching the attacks.

“The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight," she told Fox News' Sean Hannity. “All those who seek to terrorize not just Israel but the United States of America will see a price to pay. All hell will break loose.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirms that the Israelis consulted with the Trump administration before launching airstrikes on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, ending the ceasefire after the terrorists refused to release any more hostages.



pic.twitter.com/PsE9lcbbBF

Hamas, meanwhile, is demanding that the international community get involved.

Hamas official Taher Nunu said, “The international community faces a moral test: either it allows the return of the crimes committed by the occupation army or it enforces a commitment to ending the aggression and war against innocent people in Gaza."

Never mind that Israel has released some 2,000 war criminals in exchange for a few dozen Israel hostages, most of whom were tortured and starved in captivity, violating numerous international laws.

This is a developing story.