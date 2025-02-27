The Morning Briefing: Jake Tapper Agrees That Jake Tapper Is Horrible at His Job

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Xerxsannah floated along on a cloud of self-satisfaction whenever her "Mystery Margaritas" led to an uncomfortable social pairing on community laundry nights.

Advertisement

There's never a bad time to mock Jake Tapper — aka "White Joy Reid" — for being awful at what he does. I've been doing it for years. In fact, I've probably gone after Tapper more than any other Democratic propagandist in the mainstream media for one big reason. OK, maybe two reasons. Sometimes I get Tapper confused with Rachel Maddow.

I know, I know — Maddow's voice is deeper.

The main reason I've gone after Tapper so much is that he was able to pull the wool over a lot of conservatives' eyes for a long time. None of them will admit it now, but I've got a pretty sharp memory.

Back when the online gentleman's club X was known as Twitter, a lot of the conservative regulars would interact with Tapper. He was known for being active on the site and very willing to engage with people on the Right. He would DM a lot of them too. I was never one to have a friendly Twitter chat with Tapper, because I always knew he was a tool.

I had been hanging around politics a lot longer than most back then, so I was more cynical and skeptical than my rightwing compadres. I had also been writing about leftist bias in the mainstream media for a while, so I was always on the lookout for things that others weren't. Whenever I would point out that Tapper was a biased jagoff, I would get pushback from other conservatives who would say something like, "He's better than the rest of them."

No. He's always been one of the worst. I knew I would eventually be proven correct, because that happens to me a lot. President Trump's first term and Joe Biden's occupation of the Oval Office exposed Tapper for what he always was: a former Dem operative who then went into "journalism" to carry water for the Democratic National Committee. He's a pathetic cliché.

Advertisement

Another conservative who was never part of Tapper's Twitter klatch is my good friend Stephen Green, who yesterday wrote about the CNN hack's latest plumbing of the depths. It's a real doozy, or a humdinger, if that suits your taste better. Here's the intro to Stephen's column:

How many big-name reporters does it take to tell you three months from now what they finally admitted last summer and that you had figured out almost five years ago? Two. Their names are Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson. Set for release on May 20 by PenguinRandomHouse, the CNN anchor and the Axios correspondent are writing a tell-all (not really, but I'll return to that) titled, "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again."

Once again, the Left is beyond parody.

If there were any decent human beings in the leftmedia clown car, they would give up the charade about being stunned by Joe Biden's slurring, drooling debate performance last summer. That's like working with elephants for four years and one day being shocked to discover that they're quite large.

There is no way to spin the fake epiphany that the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media all claim they had last June 27. Yes, Joe Biden was worse than ever before by the time that his handlers stupidly let him go onstage for that debate, but he was a barely-functioning pudding brain during the 2020 campaign. He should never have been let out of that basement.

Unfortunately for Biden, "Be President" had been at the top of DOCTOR Mama Jill's honey-do list for him ever since they were married. Her ambition overrode any embarrassment a normal wife would feel watching her husband drool into his Cheerios bag in front of millions of people on the regular.

Advertisement

As Stephen notes later in the column, the people over on this side of the aisle knew all along that the chief executive of the United States had the mental agility of a wet sack of lima beans. The Democrats love to say that their voters are better educated than conservatives, but at least we know what the word "dementia" means.

A more interesting book would reveal all of the tortured rationalizations that Tapper and his co-conspirators had to go through in order to maintain the level of horse manure-infused delusion it took to tell themselves that Joe Biden was mentally functional.

Tell us, Jake, what you told yourself every time Biden wandered around a stage shaking hands with people who weren't there. He's a ghost-whisperer? He's such a nice guy that he's always ready to extend a friendly greeting, even if no one is there at the moment? Walk us through the process.

Stephen says that he would like a tell-all that describes how the cover-up was orchestrated. I'd like to know some of those conversations too. I'm just more interested in the psychology. I want to know exactly how the crazy people convince themselves they're not crazy.

Then I want to help them get their straitjackets on.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Dog having his own fun.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/O4IkLIaRbT — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 26, 2025

Advertisement

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Data Republican Just Got Doxxed, and the Outpouring of Support Will Warm Your Heart

Sean Curran, Secret Service Head and Trump Assassination Attempt Witness

Seriously? Maine State Rep Silenced for Defending Women

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Tapper & Thompson Blow the Lid Off That Story You Knew in 2020

👏👏👏👏👏We Are the Media Now

Jeff Bezos Orders WaPo Opinion Section to Concentrate on 'Personal Liberties and Free Markets'

FBI Investigating a 2015 Off-the-Books 'Honeypot' Probe of Trump Campaign By Ex-Director Comey

Heartbreaking. Thousands Line the Streets to Honor the Bibas Family

Pam Bondi Just Revealed New Information About the Epstein List

Moi ludzie! The Most Important Town You’ve Never Heard of Can Teach America Some Important Lessons

Keeping Satan Off the Ballot in Utah

NYT Obliterates the Myth That Planned Parenthood Is About Anything Other than Abortion

You've Never Seen Fans Storm the Court Quite Like This

Trump Revokes Biden’s Concessions to Commie Venezuela

Tulsi Gabbard to Fire 100+ NSA Staffers Who Took Part in Hair-Raising Online Sex Chats

The Truth About Melania

Stossel. Dumb Things Socialists Promise

Townhall Mothership

Um...College Speaker: The Holocaust Was Not Unique

Trump Encouraged by GOP Lawmakers to Recognize West Bank As Israeli Territory

LOCK 'EM UP. 'They Crossed the Line': Tom Homan Issues Threat to Activists Who Doxed ICE Agents

Shiri Bibas' Family Is Suing Al-Jazeera

Why We Win

Cam&Co. SAF Founder Sounds Off on Global Threats to Gun Rights

Advertisement

GOA Finds More Evidence of FBI's Forcing Americans to Sign Away Gun Rights

NOW she talks. Monica Lewinsky: Bill Clinton Probably Should Have Resigned

Elon Musk: 'I'm Getting a Lot of Death Threats'

Republicans Go There: Jacking the Tax Up on University Endowments UPDATE

WATCH: Oh My, Marcy Kaptur Attacks Elon Musk for Being an Immigrant

BREAKING: SCOTUS Halts Court Order Forcing Trump Admin to Pay $2 Billion in Foreign Aid

National Security NIGHTMARE: How Radical Trans Activists Hijacked America’s Spy Agencies

Keith Olbermann a Little Cranky About WaPo’s New Direction

Politico Warns Trump's Cuts Could 'Alter the Future of Gov't' (Yeah, About That...)

#EnemyOfThePeople Update. CBS News Says Bibas Family ‘Died While in Captivity’

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

DEI DeathWatchParty Vol. VI: CDC Nixes ‘Transgender Identity Data’ Tracking

Trump Took His Misfortunes as a Badge of Honor — and Won

Did You Know Canadians Are Not Allowed to See News on Facebook?

How the Red Cross Failures in Gaza Embolden Dictators Elswhere

Why the Epstein Document Release Delay?

GOP Budget Promises More Borrowing, More Debt, and Not Enough Spending Cuts

I Wore My MAGA Hat on Vacation… Here’s How It Went

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Blake Lively Pays Tribute To ‘Gossip Girl’ Co-Star Michelle Trachtenberg: “She Was Electricity”

Long-time advocate of SLS rocket says it’s time to find an “off-ramp”

Advertisement

The ’90s Flop That Billed Itself as “the First Interactive Movie”

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

"Avatar" is crap.

James Cameron calls Trump election ‘horrifying’ as he complains about not being able to escape him https://t.co/OHDkL6xBzP — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 27, 2025

Bee Me

NSA Agents Horrified People Spying On Their Personal Conversations https://t.co/OTPeUqH6iE pic.twitter.com/IqfCbm7e1Q — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 26, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Back in the homeland (Back from Siberia) pic.twitter.com/MlRjwlXVGj — Jacek Malczewski (@art_malczewski) February 27, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes