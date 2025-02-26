Trump Revokes Biden’s Concessions to Commie Venezuela

Donald Trump has taken on yet another tyrannical government, this time by revoking Biden-era concessions to the socialist Venezuelan regime.

Trump announced on Feb. 26 that in light of Venezuela‘s corrupted election system and delays in deporting back dangerous Venezuelan illegal migrants from America, the country can no longer expect to receive the concessions that Commie Joe Biden granted to it. Hordes of Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members, whom Biden allowed into America as illegals and then permitted to run riot in Democrat cities, have garnered national attention and outrage over the last year and more.

/1🚨BREAKING — New law enforcement documents reveal that Colorado officials knew the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua posed a real and present danger — but withheld the truth from the public for over a year, shielding criminal illegal aliens and endangering U.S. citizens. pic.twitter.com/FmA3IhXt6b — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) February 14, 2025

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump declared, “We are hereby reversing the concessions that Crooked Joe Biden gave to Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, on the oil transaction agreement, dated November 26, 2022, and also having to do with Electoral conditions within Venezuela, which have not been met by the Maduro regime.” The Biden administration loosened oil sanctions against Maduro’s regime in Venezuela.

Trump added, “Additionally, the regime has not been transporting the violent criminals that they sent into our Country (the Good Ole’ U.S.A.) back to Venezuela at the rapid pace that they had agreed to. I am therefore ordering that the ineffective and unmet Biden ‘Concession Agreement’ be terminated as of the March 1st option to renew. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Significantly, under Biden and Kamala Harris, Venezuelans were among the national groups allowed to access the CBP One app that facilitated the flying into America of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens every month. That continued despite the threat of Tren de Aragua and other illegal alien criminal activity.

In fact, the Biden administration was reportedly allowing in up to 1,500 illegal aliens daily via CBP One as of November, after Trump’s 2024 election victory! Fortunately, Trump turned off the app on his first day in office.

Back in 2019, Fox News described how socialism had turned Venezuela from the richest country in all of South America into an “economic basket case.” Starvation, violence, and lack of basic medical necessities are among the nightmares that have plagued the country that was once so prosperous. Under the late dictator Hugo Chavez and his current hand-picked successor Maduro, Venezuela has suffered under years of economic catastrophe, thanks to the Communist ideology its government imposed on it.

The U.S. government should have granted no concessions at all to Venezuela under Maduro, and Trump is right to roll back the concessions and insist that Maduro deport home some of the criminals he was happy to see leave the country to import their violence to the United States. The USA is back under Trump, and global dictators are feeling the consequences.