Homan Touts Deportations: ‘We’re Going to Save Lives’

Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan enthusiastically reported great success already for the new administration’s deportations and crackdown policies to reverse the catastrophic border crisis that the Biden-Harris administration created.

Advertisement

Under former border czar VP Kamala Harris, the invasion of our border with all of its connected crimes like drug and child trafficking grew to staggering proportions. Under Trump and Homan, illegal border crossings have already plummeted and thousands of dangerous criminals have been deported. It will take a while to address all the effects of the Biden border crisis, but the Trump administration is charging ahead full force, as Homan highlighted at CPAC.

FULL SPEECH: Tom Homan Delivers Remarks at CPAC 2025 - 2/22/25 pic.twitter.com/LmOEY5Qw71 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 22, 2025

Homan emphasized the deliberate nature of the unprecedented illegal alien invasion under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “I worked for six presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan. Every president I ever worked for took steps to secure the border. Even Clinton and Obama took steps to secure the border because they clearly understood you can’t have national security without border security. They got it,” Homan declared.

For Our VIPs: UK vs. US: A Tale of Two Countries’ Migration Crises

Of course, Obama only pretended to care about the border crisis he created when it became politically expedient to do so, but it is true that Biden far surpassed his numbers for daily crossings. As Homan said, “Joe Biden is the first president in the history of the nation who came into office and unsecured the border on purpose.”

Advertisement

Homan went on, “For four years, we got over 10.5 million illegal aliens at our border—they released nearly 8 million into the country illegally. We had a 600% increase in sex trafficking of women and children. We had a record number of known [and] suspected terrorists and people on the terrorist watch list crossing the border.” The Biden administration was accused of actively facilitating child trafficking and releasing suspected terrorists.

Homan emphasized, “Think about that for a moment, what Joe Biden did to our borders to create the most significant public safety and national security vulnerability of this nation’s history.” It was all on purpose, and the deaths of innocent Americans raped and murdered by illegals, like Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley, are on Democrats’ hands.

But under Trump, Homan vowed, all that will change. “In less than a month, illegal crossings are down 95%, ICE has arrested over 21,000 people in the nation,” he boasted.

He slammed Biden’s use of Border Patrol as a welcoming committee to serve illegals while millions of migrants sneaked unopposed across the border. “Gotaways under President Biden, 2.2 million people crossed the border, weren’t arrested because the Border Patrol was too busy making sandwiches, changing diapers, making baby food, and making hospital runs, dealing with a humanitarian crisis,” Homan declared.

Advertisement

Those gotaways “crossed the border and weren’t apprehended and weren’t fingerprinted. We had about 1,800 a day in 2023. You know how many we had yesterday? Forty-eight. You’re talking about 2,000 miles of border and only 48 people escaped. But that’s 48 too many. I’m not going to be happy till that number’s zero.” Homan also bashed sanctuary cities and said, “We’re going to double the workforce, we’re going to add more targeting, we’re going to add more teams.” He warned one sanctuary city shielding rapists, “I’m coming to Boston and I’m bringing hell with me.”

Homan praised Trump: “I’m working for the greatest president in my lifetime, and we’re going to save lives.”

Trump just removed the acting ICE director Caleb Vitello, reportedly because the number of deportations has been too low to meet the president’s ambitious standards.