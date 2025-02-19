Illegal Crossings Dropped as Soon as Trump Took Office

The tidal wave of illegal alien invasions across our southern border went down just with the imminent threat of Trump taking office.

Illegal aliens were so sure that Donald Trump and his border czar meant what they said about mass deportations and border security crackdowns, and the administration was so prompt in starting deportations, that even in January, when Trump was only in office for about a third of the month, illegal alien crossings dropped by over 38%, according to government data published by Breitbart. No, we’re not tired of winning yet.

In fact, as of Feb. 17, U.S. Border Patrol encounters hit only 229 illegal aliens for a full 24 hours across the entire southwest border. For context, under Joe Biden, the number of daily encounters had reached as high as 11,000. Trump’s border czar Tom Homan declared, “I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984 and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low. President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering.”

Breitbart reported on the numbers showing that the significant downward drop in illegal crossings began in January:

During President Joe Biden’s last full month in office (December), Border Patrol agents encountered more than 47,000 migrants, according to the February Southwest Land Border Encounters report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In January, the number of migrant encounters fell to 29,116, representing a decrease of more than 38 percent. During President Biden’s inaugural month, January 2021, agents apprehended more than 75,000 migrants. The numbers dramatically increased from that point, peaking at nearly 250,000 apprehensions in December 2023.

Sanctuary state California continues unsurprisingly to be a hot spot of the Democrat border crisis. In January, the San Diego Sector was still the busiest of the southwest border sectors, at 6,400 apprehensions. The Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas was the second busiest for apprehensions, however, at about 6,000.

San Diego did see a drop of 74% in apprehensions from a year ago, however, so even Democrat Commiefornia felt the Trump effect.

The El Paso, Tucson, and Del Rio Sectors rounded out the top five sectors with 4,871, 4,727, and 3,467 migrant encounters, respectively. The Tucson Sector documented the most significant decrease in migrant encounters in January, as the numbers fell by nearly 91 percent from last year’s 50,560 encounters.

That is especially welcome news for me, as I live in Tucson. And believe me, we need some mass deportations in my hometown.

Breitbart stated that early February numbers indicated on average about 328 illegal alien encounters a day, but, as noted above, the number of encounters went as low as 229 mid-month. Therefore, the illegal alien crossing numbers for February are likely to be much lower than January’s.

In fact, numbers could reach a record low not seen since the year 2000. The catastrophic border crisis created by Barack Obama and fueled by Joe Biden is finally coming to an end. Promises made, promises kept.