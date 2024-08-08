Illegal Who Tried to Breach Base Was on Terror Watch List

One illegal alien who recently tried to breach a U.S. Marine base was on the terror watch list. Ah, to live in Biden-Harris’s America.

The Biden-Harris administration’s open border policies have resulted in an increasing number of terrorists and potential terrorists entering the United States. Thanks to Sleepy Joe Biden and Cackling Kamala Harris, America-hating, bloodthirsty terrorists are invading our communities to cause havoc. Unfortunately, the government doesn’t plan to punish or hunt down these terrorists with any zeal. There are too many J6 protesters, anti-LGBTQ moms, and Trump allies to go after.

There are Jan. 6 protestors in jail for years without trial and pro-lifers whom the government is aggressively prosecuting. But when a Jordanian migrant tried to breach Quantico's military base, he was released, even though it had now been revealed that he's a potential terrorist.

Judicial Watch explains:

Though the Biden administration has publicly denied it, one of the Jordanian illegal immigrants released from federal custody after being charged for trying to breach a U.S. military base appears on a terror watch list, according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. The men, 32-year-old Hasan Yousef Hamdan and 28-year-old Mohammad Khair Dabous, posted bail in early June and were released by the Washington D.C. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the records show. A Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge in Annandale, Virginia set Dabous’ bail at $10,000 and Hamdan’s at $15,000 and they were freed after posting bond and agreeing to stay away from military facilities and to appear in court for immigration hearings.

And we know we can certainly trust a potential terrorist to live up to his word.

The attempted breach occurred in May. Quantico is only about 35 miles south of Washington, D.C. Interestingly, CIA headquarters isn’t far away either.

On the day of the breach, Hamdan and Dabous were driving a truck to the main gate of the Quantico base. They claimed to be making a delivery to Quantico Town’s post office. Since the illegals could not show IDs/documents requisite for getting on base, the guards of course told the men to stop, but the order was ignored, and the illegals were subsequently arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing on military property.

According to Judicial Watch, Quantico’s Serious Incident Report (SIR) filed with Marine Headquarters noted, “Hamdan illegally entered the United States 20 days ago from Mexico into California where Hamdan was arrested and sent to an immigration camp with a deportation court date in 2026.” Shockingly, that distant court date didn’t deter him from trying to breach Quantico.

An ICE officer confirmed to the Marine Criminal Investigations Division (CID) that Hamdan is on the terror watch list. Unsurprisingly, however, the government has publicly denied Hamdan’s disturbing identification, per Judicial Watch. As for his companion:

Dabous was admitted in the U.S. on September 11, 2022, as an F-1 nonimmigrant student with authorization to remain for the duration of his student status, records obtained by Judicial Watch show. On January 14, 2023, Dabous’ Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) record was set to “terminated,” indicating that his permission to be in the country expired, though he never left.

Eight illegal aliens were also recently arrested as suspected terrorists after being “vetted” and released by the Biden-Harris administration.

No wonder there is an illegal alien crime wave in our country.