Purple Heart Day: Honoring Our Heroes

Today, August 7, is Purple Heart Day, on which we honor those brave men and women who served our country and protected our liberties even to the shedding of blood.

The U.S. Army, in its release for this tenth anniversary of Purple Heart Day, says, “The Purple Heart Medal weighs about an ounce – but it carries an immense weight of sacrifice, courage and honor.” It is an award given only to those military members who have been either wounded or killed in action, and has roots stretching all the way back to the American Revolution and George Washington. While Purple Heart Day might not be a federal holiday, it provides an excellent opportunity for us to honor and express gratitude to those who put their lives on the line for America.

So why is Purple Heart Day celebrated on August 7? For that answer we must turn back to the American Revolutionary War and the Army’s first commander-in-chief, Gen. George Washington. The Father of Our Country established the “Badge of Military Merit,” as the U.S. Army explains, on August 7, 1782, to be an award honoring meritorious service.

The Army notes that “lack of funds in the Continental Army at the time” probably played a factor in Washington's determination to establish the Badge of Military Merit. It allowed him to honor soldiers and show that their heroism and courage were appreciated, even if the army didn’t have much money to show it. The purple heart-shaped badge was presented to those soldiers who were deemed to have performed “any singularly meritorious action,” and at the time the award was composed of a “piece of silk bound through it with a thin edge of silver.” Washington gave out three of the badges himself, and designated subordinates to award the other badges.

Over time, that badge was no longer used, and it was not until 1932 that the modern Purple Heart award was reborn, as the Army explains. The color purple was chosen to represent bravery, and it is the oldest such award still being given to military members.

As well as honoring those wounded in combat, this iteration of the Purple Heart recognized commendable action. It was in 1944 that the policy was tweaked slightly and the Purple Heart was given the purpose we know it for today, specifically to honor those who have been wounded or lost their lives in the line of duty. During the Revolutionary War, Continental Army soldiers William Brown and Elijah Churchill were the first soldiers to receive the Badge of Military Merit, the predecessor to the Purple Heart. William was most likely bestowed the honor [sic] for his service during the Siege of Yorktown, while Elijah was recognized for his gallantry at a battle near Fort St. George on Long Island, NY. The first service member to be given the modern-day Purple Heart was Army General Douglas MacArthur for his service in the Pacific theater during World War II.

The Army adds, “Over 2,000,000 Purple Heart medals have been awarded (including eligible casualties in World War I who may not have been awarded the Purple Heart) since it was created in 1782.”

The image featured at the top of this article shows the Purple Heart Award given to Navy sailor Lauren Bruner, a survivor of the USS Arizona, which sank during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that pushed America into World War II. From the Revolution to WWII and up to our own day, America’s military heroes have proved indeed that this is the land of the free because of the brave.