Thousands Line the Streets to Honor the Bibas Family

Sarah Anderson | 10:02 AM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alik Keplicz

It isn't the ending the world hoped for. It isn't the ending Israel hoped for. It certainly isn't the ending Yarden Bibas hoped for, but baby Kfir, his big brother, Ariel, and their mom, Shiri, are finally home and were laid to rest on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of Israeli mourners lined the streets, waving flags and showing their love and support for the family as a procession of vans carried their abused bodies to their final resting place. Many people also wore orange, a color that the country has used to symbolize the family because of the young boys' fiery orange-red hair.  

According to the Jerusalem Post, the Bibas family wanted a private funeral with only invited guests in attendance, but it also welcomed the public to mourn along with them outside the ceremony. 

Yarden gave a speech at the funeral, speaking directly to his late wife and young sons. He told them he was sorry he couldn't protect them all. To Shiri, he said: 

Shiri, I love you and will always love you! Shiri, you are everything to me! You are the best wife and mother there could be. Shiri, you are my best friend.

Mishmish, who will help me make decisions now? How am I supposed to make decisions without you?

Do you remember our last decision together? In the safe room, I asked if we should ‘fight or surrender’. You said fight, so I fought. Shiri, I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you all. If only I had known what would happen, I wouldn’t have fired.

I think about everything we went through together — there are so many beautiful memories. I remember Ariel and Kfir’s births. I remember the days we would sit at home or in a café, just the two of us, talking for hours about everything under the sun. It was wonderful. I miss those times deeply. Your presence is profoundly missed.

Next, he spoke to his oldest son, four-year-old Airel: 

Ariel, I hope you’re not angry with me for failing to protect you properly and for not being there for you. I hope you know I thought about you every day, every minute.

I hope you’re enjoying paradise. I’m sure you’re making all the angels laugh with your silly jokes and impressions. I hope there are plenty of butterflies for you to watch, just like you did during our picnics.

To baby Kfir, who was just nine months old when he was kidnapped on October 7, Yarden said: 

I remember your birth. I remember during the delivery when the midwife suddenly stopped everything — we were frightened and thought something was wrong — but it was just to tell us we had another redhead. Mom and I laughed and rejoiced.

You brought more light and happiness to our little home. You came with your sweet, captivating laugh and smile, and I was instantly hooked! It was impossible not to nibble on you all the time.

Kfir, I’m sorry I didn’t protect you better, but I need you to know that I love you deeply and miss you terribly! I miss nibbling on you and hearing your laughter. I miss our morning games when Mom would ask me to watch you before I went to work. I cherished those little moments so much, and I miss them now more than ever!

Note: These quotes are from the Times of Israel and have been translated to English from Hebrew. 

For those who don't know, the Bibas family was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and held hostage in Gaza. Yarden was released earlier this month after suffering horrific physical and psychological torture, while Hamas handed the bodies of his wife and children over to Israel in the most barbaric way last week. 

Upon receiving the bodies, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the children had been "murdered by terrorists in cold blood" 

"The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys — they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities," IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement. He added, "This assessment is based on both forensic findings from the identification process and intelligence that supports these findings." Hamas previously blamed an airstrike for the deaths of three members of the Bibas family. 

God bless Yarden Bibas, Shiri, and these poor little souls whose time on this earth was cut short by evil men.

