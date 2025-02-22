Remains of Shiri Bibas Returned to Israel as the Cause of Death of Her Two Children Shocks the Nation

After 36 hours of an agonizing wait, the body of Shiri Bibas was returned by Hamas to the Israeli government. A forensic examination concluded that Hamas' claim that Shiri died in an Israeli bombing attack was a lie.

Advertisement

“We identified Shiri Bibas two days after we identified her children. Our examination found no evidence of injuries caused by bombing,” says Dr. Chen Kugel, director of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

Hamas delivered four bodies in locked caskets on Friday, including the bodies of 4-year-old Ariel and 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, as well as 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz. The fourth body was supposed to be the mother of the two boys, Shiri Bibas.

But forensics proved that it was not Mrs. Bibas. Hamas claimed that it was an honest mistake, because Bibas had been blown to bits during an Israeli bombing attack. The terrorists also claimed that the two little boys were also killed by Israeli bombs.

Steel yourself for when you find out how those two little angels actually met their end.

New York Post:

Hamas terrorists brutally murdered young Israeli brothers Ariel and Kfir Bibas with their bare hands, Israel said Friday — despite the terror group long claiming the children were killed in a targeted airstrike carried out by the Jewish state. “Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood,” IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said of the boys, ages 4 and 10 months respectively. “Contrary to Hamas’s lies, Ariel and Kfir were not killed in an airstrike. “The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys — they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities,” he said.... “This assessment is based on both forensic findings from the identification process and intelligence that supports these findings,” Hagari said, adding the tragic children were killed in Gaza “no later” than November 2023 — a month after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.



“We have shared these findings, intelligence and forensics with our partners around the world so they can verify it.”

Advertisement

"Last night, our Shiri was returned home," the Bibas family said in a statement Saturday through the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.

"Following the identification process at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, we received this morning the news we had dreaded — our Shiri was murdered in captivity and has now returned home to her sons, husband, sister, and all her family for rest," the family said.

Hamas inflicts this kind of psychic pain on the loved ones of the hostages, as well as the nation of Israel, for a specific, barbaric reason; The terrorists know that the horrific deaths of these hostages are keenly felt across the political spectrum in Israel, and butchering very young children elevates the murderers in the eyes of other Hamas terrorists. They are almost certainly known among the general population, and are celebrated for their brutality.

Similar reasoning went into the deliberate "mix-up" of the body of Shiri Bibas. Causing pain engenders fear and loathing. In the twisted world of Hamas and terrorists, that means "respect."

For those unfamiliar with this kind of barbarism, the twisted terrorists believe that this is the best way to achieve their goals. They have sold their souls and their humanity, and will never get it back.