The Most Important Town You’ve Never Heard of Can Teach America Some Important Lessons





This week marks three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The devastation of Ukraine justifiably dominates headlines, but another story deserves attention: how the war transformed one small Polish city into one of the most crucial hubs for European security, manufacturing, and humanitarian aid – and a place America can learn from.

Rzeszów (pronounced ZHESH-uf) is a city that few outside of Central Europe had heard of before 2022. Located just 80 miles from the Ukrainian border, it has become an indispensable gateway for both refugees and military support. More than 2.7 million Ukrainians fled to Poland in the first half of 2022. Over half entered through Rzeszów.

My wife Sarah and I first visited Rzeszów in 2021 as part of a family heritage trip. We were charmed by the Old Town and explored the medieval cellars and tunnels that snake beneath the city. Originally constructed to keep wine and other goods safe from theft and extreme weather, they became hiding places from bombings and Nazi persecution five centuries later.

In my two visits to Rzeszów since the invasion of Ukraine, the city has transformed.

Before the war, the city's population was under 200,000; within weeks, it swelled by 53%, reaching more than 300,000.

At the same time America was wilting under the weight of illegal immigration during the Biden administration's careless and dangerous open borders policy, Poland took a different path.

Poland wisely maintained its secure borders but welcomed Ukrainian asylum seekers who could be properly vetted, demonstrating remarkable generosity toward those fleeing war while protecting domestic security.

The city rapidly mobilized to support the refugees. Reception centers provided food, medical care, and psychological support.

Tens of thousands of Rzeszów residents made their spare bedrooms and couches available to refugees. Urban Lab Rzeszów turned into a business incubation hub for displaced Ukrainian entrepreneurs, the Greek Catholic Church of Holy Mother of God took in scores of mothers and infants, and the Rzeszow Association for Animal Protection provided food and pet carriers to help refugees who escaped with beloved family pets.

This wasn’t the first time the residents of Rzeszów opened their doors to people fleeing hardship in present-day Ukraine. In the 17th century, intolerance and persecution, as well as regular attacks on Jewish villages, pushed thousands of Jews into Rzeszów, where they were quickly welcomed into the town.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the city was already experiencing rapid industrial growth. The influx of skilled Ukrainian workers only accelerated this boom. With strategic access to Germany, Czechia, Slovakia, and Hungary, Rzeszów has become a vital hub for Central European manufacturing. Major global companies, including Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, BorgWarner, Hewlett-Packard, and Celanese, established operations in Rzeszów, strengthening the city’s role in aviation, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and IT industries.

Rzeszów also serves as the primary logistical hub for Western military aid to Ukraine. The Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport has been transformed into a lifeline for Ukraine’s defense, receiving shipments of weapons, ammunition, and humanitarian supplies. The presence of U.S. and NATO troops has solidified its status as a critical military outpost on the easternmost flank of the European Union.

This rapid economic development in Rzeszów led to a skilled workforce shortage. However, Poland’s structured immigration policies and integration of Ukrainian refugees into the workforce helped alleviate this shortage by providing businesses access to a larger pool of qualified workers.

The increase in skilled and semi-skilled labor filled critical gaps in manufacturing, logistics, and technology while contributing to the city's continued economic expansion. This integration fostered social cohesion, boosted productivity, and positioned Rzeszów as a growing hub for innovation and investment in the region.

Unlike Western European countries that have struggled with unchecked immigration, Poland ensured that refugees entered legally and had clear pathways to employment. Language classes, vocational training, and job placement programs helped Ukrainians contribute to the local economy rather than become dependent on state aid. While the influx of people initially strained housing and public services, it also invigorated the local economy, bringing innovation and a fresh workforce to industries vital for European supply chains.

Rzeszów’s experience offers valuable lessons for the United States and other nations grappling with migration challenges. Poland demonstrated that it is possible to provide refuge to those in dire need while maintaining secure borders. By welcoming immigrants who follow the rules and contribute to the economy and society – rather than compromising safety and squandering tax dollars by permitting uncontrolled migration – Poland has struck a balance between compassion and sovereignty.

As the war in Ukraine continues, Rzeszów remains on the front lines – not of combat, but of resilience, innovation, and humanitarian leadership. As the city strengthens its role as a military and economic cornerstone of Central Europe, its example serves as a model for nations worldwide. In a world where borders are often a point of contention, Rzeszów proves that security and generosity can coexist, offering a blueprint for navigating crises without compromising national integrity.