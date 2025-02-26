BREAKING: Pam Bondi Just Revealed When the Epstein List Will Be Released... Get Ready!

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed last week that the Trump administration is moving forward with the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, following a directive from former President Donald Trump. Speaking at CPAC with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Bondi stated that she had been briefed on the matter and assured that Trump’s directive would be followed.

“I was briefed on that yesterday. I can’t talk about that publicly, but President Trump has given a very strong directive, and that’s going to be followed,” she said, emphasizing the volume of documents involved.

When pressed on whether action would be taken, Bondi dismissed any skepticism. “Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises,” she stated.

The upcoming release is expected to expose high-profile individuals linked to Epstein, a matter that many Americans feel has been ignored for too long. Since she dropped this bombshell, many have been wondering when the list is going to be released.

Well, Bondi has confirmed that documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities are set to be released as soon as tomorrow. Speaking with Jesse Watters on his Fox News show Wednesday evening, Bondi revealed the sheer scale of Epstein’s crimes and the challenges involved in making the files public.

“There are well over this—this will make you sick—200 victims. 200. So we have well over, over 250, actually,” Bondi said. She emphasized that the delay in releasing the files is due to efforts to protect the identities and personal information of the victims. “But other than that, I think tomorrow… Jesse, breaking news right now. You’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office.”

Watters pressed Bondi for details, asking whether the public would see flight logs or any evidence from Epstein’s extensive surveillance system, which allegedly recorded activity inside his homes.

“What you’re going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information,” Bondi confirmed. “But it’s pretty sick what that man did.”

Watters noted that Epstein did not act alone, to which Bondi agreed. “Along with his co-defendant,” she said, adding, “He sure did.”

Numerous individuals have been tied to Jeffrey Epstein, and have flown on his private plane to his private island, Little St. James, either through confirmed visits or speculation based on associations and public records. Among those known to have visited are former President Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s plane multiple times—though he denies setting foot on the island—and Prince Andrew. Microsoft founder Bill Gates is also suspected of visiting the island. Ironically, Democrats have tried hard to link Epstein to Donald Trump, implying that he is on the infamous list, which, of course, makes no sense since Trump is the one who campaigned on and is releasing the list.

Last week, Bondi also told America Reports on Fox News that, along with the Epstein files, the Department of Justice is reviewing classified documents related to the JFK assassination and Martin Luther King Jr., all under Trump’s directive. “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” she said.